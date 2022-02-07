 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Mustang girls struggle from the field but beat Lutheran by eight
  Updated
MCCOOL JUNCTION- Despite shooting well under their 37% from the field season average, the McCool Junction Mustang girls’ basketball team improved their season record to 13-5 with a 44-36 CRC regular season win over the Nebraska Lutheran Knights.

McCool Junction was just 14 of 60 from the field for 23% and that included 2 of 12 on 3-point shots for 17%. The Mustangs connected on 14 of 25 free throws for 56%.

Sophomore McKenna Yates and Shelby Bandt paced the scoring for McCool Junction who led 14-10 after the first quarter and 23-17 at the break.

The Mustangs built their lead to 36-24 through three quarters, before the Knights trimmed the final margin to eight points with a 12-8 fourth quarter scoring advantage.

Yates finished with 14 points and accounted for the only two 3-pointers the Mustangs made in the game and Bandt added 11 points and 10 rebounds for a double-double.

The Nebraska Lutheran Knights were led in scoring by Lily Otte with a game-high 17 points.

McCool Junction will be in Exeter tonight to take on the Timberwolves while Lutheran is home with Nebraska Christian.

Nebraska Lutheran (3-14) 10 7 7 12-36

McCool Junction (13-5) 14 9 13 8-44

