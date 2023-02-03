WACO – The McCool Junction girls missed their first 10 shots from the floor Thursday night, but the Mustangs eventually shook the slow start and roared to life offensively to fend off a spirited Nebraska Lutheran effort in a 65-51 win.

“Our girls came out, and their defense has been better every game, so we focused on that from the get-go,” McCool Junction head coach Alyssa VanWesten said. “We missed a lot of shots and they did a good job pressuring us defensively and putting us in some bad positions, but I was proud of how the girls overcame that and by the second half they were ready to go offensively, too.”

Nebraska Lutheran didn’t shy away from the challenge posed by the CRC tournament champions, as the Knights played the Mustangs to a 10-10 draw over the first eight minutes of the ballgame. McCool created a little breathing room with a 17-8 run in the second quarter, but Lutheran refused to bow out quietly.

The hosts outscored McCool 18-17 in the third quarter to hang around well into the fourth stanza, but the Mustangs opened the quarter on a surge to take a 62-43 lead with 1:35 remaining before the Knights closed the game on an 8-3 run to account for the final 14-point margin.

Despite the slow start, the Mustangs still racked up 65 points thanks mostly to a strong outing at the foul line. McCool knocked down 22 of 32 free throws to help offset a poor 27% shooting night (17 of 63). The visitors also shot the ball 19 more times than Lutheran due to a 44-33 edge on the glass and a 22-18 advantage in the turnover department.

“We talk a lot about consistency, that even if it doesn’t go in it’s probably a good shot for you so we’ll keep taking those shots some of the time,” VanWesten said. “The other part is the confidence of being able to stick together all season and do those things. Early in the season you don’t have that by now they’re hoping they can just pull through even when the shots aren’t going their way.”

McKenna Yates scored eight points in the second quarter to help McCool open up some breathing room and led all scorers with 15 for the game. Behind her, BriAnn Stutzman netted nine of her 13 points in the fourth quarter and went 5 of 6 from the charity stripe.

Ella Clark canned a trio of 3-pointers – the Mustangs went 7 of 25 from beyond the arc for the game – and added 10 points, as did fellow freshman Claire Brugger. Altogether, four Mustangs finished in double figures.

Sara Weisheit notched six points, Shelby Bandt tallied five and Kaeli Meehan added four. Dakota Wollenburg recorded two points to round out the offensive showing.

Nebraska Lutheran shot 16 of 44 (36.4%) from the floor and 6 of 14 (42.9%) from three, but the Knights were hurt by a poor showing at the line as they connected on just 13 of 28 free throws.

Lily Otte knocked down four shots from the floor and paced the hosts with 13 points, while freshman Samantha Hueske followed with 11.

Senior Jasmine Malchow added 10 points as the third Knight to crack double figures, Rebecca Hueske recorded nine and Tenley Williamson tallied four. Bailey Schwab and Marissa Endorf capped the scoring with two points apiece.

The Knights put up a valiant showing against the Lincoln Journal Star’s No. 5 team in Class D2, but in the end it wasn’t quite enough to spring the upset as Lutheran dropped to 10-9 on the season.

McCool Junction, meanwhile, rattled off their 11th consecutive win and improved to 18-2 on the season. The Mustangs went 2-0 this week and avoided a letdown after a tense overtime win over Meridian in the CRC finals last Friday.

“We have some goals we still want to accomplish. One of those is playing well at home, and we have three good games next week at home,” VanWesten said. “We have some specific goals in mind that we want to accomplish to refocus after a great win in the CRC, but we don’t want to be finished yet.”