Mustang girls roll Dorchester in regular season hoop finale

Mustang girls roll Dorchester in regular season finale

By News-Times staff

DORCHESTER – The McCool Junction Mustangs raced out of the gate Friday night, as they took a 12-2 lead over Dorchester after eight minutes of play. The Mustangs never looked back, as sophomore McKenna Yates singlehandedly outscored the Longhorns in a 49-20 win.

McCool Junction shot just 19 of 65 from the floor and 5 of 17 from long range in the win, but it didn’t matter as the visitors cruised to a 29-point victory ahead of Tuesday’s first-round subdistrict action. Yates finished 8 of 21 from the floor, including 4 of 11 from three, and racked up a game-high 23 points.

Sophomores Sara Weisheit and BriAnn Stutzman netted seven and six points, respectively, while junior Jadon Hess added four for the Mustangs and sophomore Shelby Bandt notched three. Kaeli Meehan, Dakota Wollenburg and Jenna Fuehrer all recorded two points apiece to round out the McCool Junction offensive effort.

The Mustangs crashed the glass for 45 rebounds as Yates pulled down a team-high nine boards and Weisheit grabbed eight. Wollenburg added seven rebounds and Stutzman notched six.