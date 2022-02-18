Mustang girls pull away from Heartland late, earn district finals berth

MCCOOL JUNCTION – After eight minutes, McCool Junction led Heartland 12-7 in the D1-4 subdistrict final. The Huskies hung tough over the middle two quarters and prevented the Mustangs from extending their lead too much, as the hosts led by just seven points entering the fourth quarter.

Heartland ran out of steam in the fourth quarter and McCool Junction drilled 8 of 11 free throws down the stretch to pull away late as the Mustangs rolled into the district finals next week with a 40-26 win.

Celesta Teijema netted 11 points for the Huskies, but the senior didn’t get much help Thursday night as four of the five Huskies to score notched five points or fewer. Lilly Carr scored five points, Allie Boehr and Cynthia Cerveny tallied four apiece and Riley Goertzen added two to round out the Heartland offensive effort.

Shelby Bandt led all scorers with 12 points for McCool Junction, as the sophomore canned five field goals and connected on both of her trips to the foul line. McKenna Yates, the area’s leading scorer, knocked down just two shots from the floor but made 5 of 6 free throws in the fourth quarter and joined Bandt in double figures with 10 points.

BriAnn Stutzman and Sara Wiesheit rolled in six points apiece for the Mustangs, Chelsea Stutzman added four and Dakota Wollenburg notched two to round out the scoring effort.

Team and individual stats for both teams were not available.

Heartland ends its season with a 5-17 record, while McCool Junction improved to 16-6 and advanced to the district finals next Friday. The Mustangs will take on Class D-1 No. 1 Elmwood-Murdock at Crete High School for a spot in the state tournament. Opening tip is scheduled for 6 p.m.