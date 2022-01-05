Mustang girls make Lawrence-Nelson victim number seven

MCCOOL JUNCTION – For the first time since Dec. 18, the McCool Junction girls basketball team took the floor Tuesday night in a non-conference clash with Lawrence-Nelson. The Mustangs raced out of the gate to take a 14-7 lead after eight minutes. The hot start fueled McCool Junction the rest of the way, as the Mustangs handled the Raiders 42-32 for their seventh victory in a row.

If the Mustangs were rusty offensively after the long layoff, it didn’t show. McCool Junction shot 40% (17-of-42) from the floor and 44% (8-of-18) from beyond the arc in the double-digit win.

McKenna Yates, who entered the night averaging an area-best 22.4 points per game, turned in a relatively quiet night by her standards but still racked up 15 points to pace McCool Junction offensively. The sophomore shot 6-of-15 from the floor and buried half of her six attempts from downtown.

Sophomore BriAnn Stutzman poured in 12 points to join Yates in double figures, as she finished 5 of 12 from the floor and 2 of 7 from deep. Sophomore Sara Weisheit drained three of her four shot attempts and finished with seven points, while senior Chelsea Stutzman added six and freshman Dakota Wollenburg notched two to round out the Mustangs’ offensive output.