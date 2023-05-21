OMAHA – On the final day of the Nebraska State Track and Field Championships, three area girls teams tackled the Class D field at Burke Stadium. McCool Junction picked up where it left off on Friday by turning in another solid showing – the Mustangs’ 23.5 team points was good for a 10th-place finish in the team race.

McKenna Yates opened the Mustangs’ day with a solid outing in the high jump, clearing the bar at 4-10 and landing on the podium in a tie for fourth place. Yates would add a second medal later in the day, placing seventh in the 400-meter finals after clocking in at 1:01.56, to pair with her fifth-place medal from Friday’s 4x800 relay.

“To start, I’m very grateful for the opportunity to make it to state and compete against the best runners and jumpers in the state. My coaches pushed me all year and are a huge reason I’m the track athlete I am today,” she said. “I’m a little disappointed with my performances this week and I think I could’ve done some things better. Even though I didn’t do my best, I can’t complain about going home with three state medals. I’m proud of my 4x800 relay teammates and how hard they fought to get the fifth-place finish. I think I also competed very hard in all my events, even if they didn’t turn out how I wanted them to. I’m proud of everything my team and I accomplished this year and excited to see what we can do my upcoming senior year.”

Yates’ three total medals were matched by teammate Payton Gerken, who ran the 1600 in 5:36.26 to place fifth thanks to a strong final lap. Gerken – a senior – also finished fifth in both the 3200 and the 4x800 relay on Friday.

“I was a little nervous because I wanted to do really well, but I was excited to kind of leave it all out there since it is my last meet,” she said. “I think it went pretty well. I PR’d in most of my events, which was a goal of mine. Another goal was basically just to medal, so I think that went really well. I’m glad I could end my career with three medals and I’m very lucky I was able to qualify in four events, so that was really exciting. I wish I could have placed a little higher to end off with, but considering I didn’t have a freshman or sophomore season I think it went pretty well. It was a good way to end.”

Yates and Gerken were the two Mustang girls to qualify for state in each of their allotted four events. They competed in two events on each day of the state meet, as they joined forced with Jadon Hess and Shaeli Meehan in the 4x400 to cross the line in 4:26.43 and finish 14th in the final event Saturday evening.

“I just had to keep reminding myself that I wasn’t done,” Gerken said of her mindset entering the day. “A lot of my teammates were done, so I had to keep reminding myself I was only halfway through and I needed to get good rest so I could help my team out the next day, too.”

Ella Clark also competed for the Mustangs in the high jump and triple jump during the second day of the Class D meet as she capped her freshman year with state berths in two events.

Nebraska Lutheran’s Tenley Williamson also challenged the Class D field in the high jump Saturday morning. The sophomore cleared 4-8 and finished in a tie for ninth, just outside a top eight spot on the podium. Marissa Endorf ran for the Knights in the 1600, clocking in at 6:12.37 to place 21st.

Exeter-Milligan was also in action Saturday as junior Savana Krupicka laced up the running shoes to compete in the triple jump. She leapt 34-8¾ on her second attempt, and that mark stood up for a fourth-place finish.

“I thought I did pretty well. I competed well with the other competitors and I jumped well for having a good day,” she said. “It feels good to have at least two medals under my belt. It feels more confident for me when I come to the state meet because I’ve had experience with it.”

Krupicka accounted for five of E-M’s six points as the Timberwolves finished tied for 31st in the team race with Heartland, whose only qualifier competed during opening-day action Friday morning.

Her performance in the triple jump was not a personal best – she went 35-2 at districts to set the T-Wolves’ school record – but it was another strong performance to end the year for the junior, who brought home a seventh-place medal in the event last spring.

“It feels good to go into my senior year with the finish this year,” Krupicka said. “I got the record last week and then next year I’ll set a new one. I’m looking forward to continuing to get further in the triple jump, and I’d like to practice some new events like the long jump and just do more than this year.”