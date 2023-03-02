LINCOLN – Entering Thursday’s first-round matchup between No. 4 seed McCool Junction and 5-seed Humphrey St. Francis at the Class D2 state tournament, one of the key questions was how the Mustangs – who were making their first state berth in 20 years – would handle the moment against an experienced Flyers squad making its sixth straight trip to Lincoln.

In the first quarter, the answer was pretty well. McCool buried nine of its first 13 shots and carried a 23-13 lead into the second stanza, but the Mustangs’ early success wouldn’t last. St. Francis opened the second quarter on a 19-5 run as the two teams went to halftime knotted at 32, but the Mustangs simply could not hit enough shots down the stretch as they saw a successful season end in a 61-54 loss.

“Overall, I think our girls played really hard. I’m super proud of them,” head coach Alyssa VanWesten said after the game. “They’ve come a long way this year in just rising up in those big moments, and Humphrey St. Francis is a hard draw. They’re a great team, they’ve been here a bunch of times and they know what they’re doing. We gave it our best, didn’t quite hit enough shots and they hit a lot of free throws, so credit to them too for winning that ballgame.”

McCool fizzled out offensively after its hot start, shooting 3 of 14 in the second quarter and 2 of 14 in the third as St. Francis took a 47-41 lead into the final eight minutes. For the second half, the Mustangs shot a paltry 25% (7 of 28) and knocked down just 3 of 14 3-pointers over the final 16 minutes.

However, a solid defensive effort helped keep McCool in the game, as St. Francis shot just 8 of 32 from the floor in the second half and 18 of 60 (30%) for the game. The Mustangs went 19 of 55 (34.5%) from the floor overall, but the game ultimately hinged at the foul line.

The Flyers were able to overcome a poor shooting performance by connecting on 22 of 27 free throws, including 16 of 19 in the second half. In contrast, the Mustangs attempted just 12 foul shots and hit on 10 of them.

That discrepancy at the charity stripe ultimately proved to be the difference in St. Francis’ eventual seven-point victory.

Despite the loss, the 2022-23 campaign was undoubtedly a success for the Mustangs, who won the Crossroads Conference for the first time since the turn of the millennium and punched their first ticket to state since 2003.

“This season, I keep saying we’ve seen a ton of growth, a lot of stepping up in defensive areas and different girls hitting different shots when we need them to,” VanWesten said. “I’m super excited about seeing the growth there, and we only lose one senior – although it’s a hard one to replace defensively and Jadon is a great kid – but we’ve got a lot coming back and we hope they’ll continue to work hard and see some good things again next year.”

McKenna Yates turned in a strong performance in her state debut, as the junior poured in a team-high 20 points. Behind her, fellow junior Shelby Bandt added 10, eight of which came in the first quarter. Ella Clark and BriAnn Stutzman both canned a pair of triples and finished with six points, while Jadon Hess, Claire Brugger and Sara Weisheit rounded out the scoring with four apiece.

Isabel Preister led all scorers with 24 points in the win for St. Francis, and the Flyers also got 15 from Emma Baumgart and 11 from Hannah Baumgart.

St. Francis unofficially held just a 39-34 edge on the glass, but the Flyers were much more active on the offensive boards. They also won the turnover battle by a pair, 15-13.

McCool finishes the season with a 24-3 record and returns a lot of firepower next year, but the Mustangs do bid farewell to Hess, who suited up for the final time Thursday and capped her career with a state tournament appearance.

“She’s a heck of a kid. She’s one of the kids that you don’t have to ask her twice to do something,” VanWesten said. “She always puts her full effort into something, and I just appreciate the way she plays defense because you can tell she just wants to work hard and do good things for her teammates, and then today she was even scoring a little bit. I’m just proud of her for those senior moments.”

Outside of Hess, however, everyone else will be back next winter for the Mustangs. To that end, Thursday could prove to be valuable experience, even with the loss.

“State experience is huge. We always talk about how it’s just another game, but really it’s got a bigger stage to it,” VanWesten said. “It’s just being able to be calmer and trust your training a little bit more in those settings, but I think overall our girls did a good job of handling it here today.”