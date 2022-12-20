Mustang girls gallop past Huskies behind big fourth quarter

MCCOOL JUNCTION – The McCool Junction girls basketball team shot out of the gates Saturday afternoon against Heartland, racing to a 19-6 lead after eight minutes. The Mustangs’ cushion grew to 32-14 at half, but the Huskies battled back with a 10-7 run in the third quarter to remain within shouting distance.

That didn’t last long, however, as McCool closed the game on a dominant 21-7 run to pull away down the stretch for a 60-31 win and remain undefeated at a perfect 6-0.

The Mustangs shot 21 of 46 (46%) from the floor and 4 of 13 from deep. They also knocked down 14 of 20 free throws.

McKenna Yates scored 10 of her game-high 16 points in the first quarter to spark the Mustangs early, while BriAnn Stutzman poured in 15, seven of which came in the fourth quarter. Sara Weisheit added 10 points as the third Mustang to crack double figures, while Claire Brugger finished with eight.

Kaeli Meehan tallied five points and Shelby Bandt notched four, while Shaeli Meehan rounded out the scoring with two.

Heartland shot 14 of 40 (35%) from the floor, led by Riley Goetzen. The senior knocked down 5 of 7 shots (71%) and finished with a team-high 10 points. Allie Boehr followed with six, Hayden Mierau and Isabel Johnson both notched four and Felicity Johnson, Maddie Maltsberger and Emersyn Oswald all added two.

Mia Hiebner closed out the scoring with one point.

The Huskies struggled at the line, where they went just 3 of 13, and the visitors turned the ball over 27 times against 21 for McCool. The Mustangs also crushed Heartland on the glass, racking up a massive 33-18 edge on the boards. In the second half alone, the hosts held a 23-10 rebounding edge.

Rebounding stats were not available for McCool, but Mierau, Hiebner and Felicity Johnson each tied for the Heartland team high with three.

The Mustangs, ranked No. 5 in Class D-2 in the Omaha World-Herald, improved to 6-0 on the season. Heartland dropped to 1-5 with the loss. Both teams are off Tuesday and will not take the court again before the NSAA moratorium from Dec. 23-27.