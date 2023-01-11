Mustang girls gallop past Harvard 71-14

MCCOOL JUNCTION – After eight minutes of play Tuesday night, the scoreboard read McCool Junction 18, Harvard 2. Things didn’t get much better for the visitors after that, as the Mustangs outscored the Cardinals 30-7 in the second quarter, 23-5 in the second half and won their third straight game 71-14.

McKenna Yates, who surpassed 1,000 career points in Saturday’s win over Friend, turned in another solid night at the office Tuesday. The junior canned 8 of 12 shots from the floor and buried 6 of 9 3-pointers as she led all scorers with 22 points.

Behind her, freshman Claire Brugger racked up 18 points on 8 of 11 shooting and junior BriAnn Stutzman added 10. Ella Clark finished with eight points, Kaeli Meehan tallied seven and Shelby Bandt, Sara Weisheit and Dakota Wollenburg capped the scoring with two points each.

Brugger paced the Mustangs on the glass with seven rebounds, followed by six boards apiece from Clark and Weisheit. Clark dished out three steals and Brugger swiped eight of McCool’s 24 steals. Yates collected both of the team’s blocks in the win.

Aimee Whetstine-Jones led Harvard with five points and Hannah Harms added four for the Cardinals.