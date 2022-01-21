 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Mustang girls dump Osceola in final CRC tourney tune-up
MCCOOL JUNCTION – The McCool Junction girls’ basketball team recorded their 10th win of the season on Thursday night with a 50-29 win over the Osceola Bulldogs in CRC regular season action.

Sophomore McKenna Yates scored 17 points and fellow sophomore BriAnn Stutzman added 15 as the Mustangs got in their final tune-up before taking the floor at the York City Auditorium on Saturday at 2:30 p.m. to face the Giltner Hornets in the first round of the CRC Tournament.

Yates was 4 of 4 on 3-point shots as the Mustangs were 5 of 8 as a team and 18 of 45 overall from the field.

The two teams struggled offensively over the first 16 minutes as McCool Junction led 13-8 at the half, but racked up 37 second half points on their way to the 21-point win.

Along with Yates and Stutzman, sophomore Shelby Bandt added eight points and led the team on the boards with four rebounds.

No team or individual stats were available for Osceola.

McCool Junction (10-4) goes into the CRC Tournament as the No. 5 seed, while Osceola (10-5) is No. 3 and will not see action until Tuesday.

Osceola (10-5) 3 5 11 10-29

McCool Junction (10-4) 7 6 19 18-50

