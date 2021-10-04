Mustang football wins by 39 on the road at Parkview Christian

LINCOLN – The McCool Junction Mustangs scored a quick 14 points in the first quarter and the Parkview Christian Patriots never recovered in the 61-22 loss to the Mustangs.

McCool Junction led at the break 29-8 and 37-14 through three quarters.

Any hopes the Patriots had of a comeback were dashed by the Mustangs’ 24-8 fourth quarter scoring run.

The Mustangs finished with 282 yards on the ground. Sophomore Ryland Garretson had 173 yards on 11 carries and three touchdowns, while senior Chase Wilkinson ran the ball 15 times for 103 yards and two scores.

Senior Gage Rhodes had one reception that covered 39 yards and went for a score. Wilkinson was 3 of 5 passing with one touchdown.

Wilkinson and Trevor Vodicka each had 11 tackles and Garretson added 10. Garretson also had two interceptions and Vodicka added one.

The team got two sacks with Doniphan Tritt and Rhodes each recording one.

McCool Junction will be in Meridian next Friday night.