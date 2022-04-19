Mustang boys win E-M Invite at McCool Junction

MCCOOL JUNCTION – Early morning cold temperatures and accompanying winds made conditions at the Exeter-Milligan Invite on Tuesday bitter and rough.

The McCool Junction Mustang boys put up 37 points in the field events and then scored 20 points each in the 800, 1600 and 3200 to pull away for the 166 to 114 win over the second place Giltner Hornets.

Third place went to BDS with 94, fourth was Mead with 56 and fifth went to Harvard with 54. Exeter-Milligan took sixth with 41 points and Hampton was seventh with 29.

Mustang Jacob Brugger won all three of the above mentioned races and Luke Brugger took third in the 800 and second in the 1600.

The Mustangs’ Isaac Stark, a senior, also had a strong performance. He won the high jump and the long jump and placed third in the triple jump.

The Mustangs also won two of the three relay races with first places in the 4x400 and 4x800.

Exeter-Milligan was led by the third place finishes of the 4x100 and the 4x800 relays. The 4x100 team consisted of Braden Capek, Cade Kresak, Ben Bartu and Dravin Birkes. The 4x800 was Braden Capek, Troy Kallhoff, Cade Kresak and Ben Bartu.

Adrian Schoofs took fourth in both the 100 and the 200. Tyler Due was second in the pole vault and also picked up team points in the 100 hurdles with a fifth and the 300 hurdles with a third place.

Hampton’s top performance of the day went to Doyle Jameson with a third place in the 400, Eli Arndt was fourth in the 3200 and the 4x800 relay also picked up a fourth place.

Hampton and the Mustangs will be back in McCool Junction on Monday, April 25 for the Tom White Invite.

Exeter-Milligan will join Cross County, Fillmore Central and High Plains at the Shelby-Rising City Invite on Tuesday.

On Saturday, April 30 all 13 Crossroads Conference teams will be in Osceola for the league championships.

Team scoring-1.McCool Junction 166, 2.Giltner 114, 3.BDS 94, 4.Mead 56, 5.Harvard 54, 6.Exeter-Milligan 41, 7.Hampton 29, 8.McCool Junction JV 4

Event winners and area athletes who placed in the event

100-1.Xavier Marburger, HAR 11.20, 3.Ryland Garretson, MCJ 11.58, 4.Adrian Shoofs, EM 11.91

200-1.Xavier Marburger, HAR 23.58, 4.Adrian Schoofs, EM25.35

400-1.Easton Weber, BDS 58.34, 2.Doniphan Bandt, MCJ 1:00.52, 3.Doyle Jameson, HAM 1:01.19, 5.Chase Wilkinson, MCJ 1:02.31

800-1.Jacob Brugger, MCJ 2:16.80, 3.Luke Brugger, MCJ 2:19.01, 4.Trenton Orlando, MCJ 2:19.74

1600-1.Jacob Brugger, MCJ 5:00.72, 3.Trent Neville, MCJ 5:07.15, 4.Joey Pederson, MCJ 5:42.13, 5.Braden Capek, EM 6:06.78

3200-1.Jacob Brugger, MCJ 11:15.09, 2.Luke Brugger, MCJ 11:19.58, 4.Eli Arndt, HAM 11:30.21, 5.Trent Neville, MCJ 12:02.03, 6.Troy Kalloff, EM 13:36.46

110HH-1.Owen Oglesby, BDS 17.65, 4.Doniphan Bandt, MCJ 19.18, 5.Tyler Due, EM 19.34, 6.Trent Naber, MCJ 20.25

300-1.Owen Oglesby, BDS 47.96, 2.Doniphan Bandt, MCJ 48.14, 3.Tyler Due, EM 49.88, 4.Jayden Fuehrer, MCJ 50.28

4x100-1.Mead 49.03, 2.McCool Junction 49.19, 3.Exeter-Milligan 50.13, 6.Hampton 51.03

4x400-1.McCool Junction 4:07.76, 6.Exeter-Milligan 4:44.15

4x800-1.McCool Junction 9:43.95, 3.Exeter-Milligan 10:43.65, 4.Hampton 10:55.51

High Jump-1.Isaac Stark, MCJ 5-9, 4.Trent Naber, MCJ 5-5, 5.Brayden Dose, 5-3

Pole Vault-1.Kale Bish, GIL 11-3, 2.Tyler Due, EM 10-98, 5.Trenton Orlando, MCJ 9-3

Long Jump-1.Isaac Stark, 19-11 ½, 3.Drake Schafer, HAM 17-6 ¾, 6.Chase Wilkinson, MCJ 17-2

Triple Jump-1.Xavier Marburger