Mustang boys stumble in second and third quarters against Syracuse

ADAMS – A 32-14 scoring advantage by the Syracuse Rockets over the two middle quarters on Friday in the consolation game of the Sportsman Club Holiday Tournament in Adams was the difference for the McCool Junction Mustangs.

After the first eight minutes, Syracuse led 9-8, but when the two teams took the court to open the fourth quarter, the Jets were in control leading 41-22 and went on to post the 57-40 win.

The Mustangs were led in scoring by senior Trenton Neville with 14 and sophomore Mapieu Kouchinin with eight.

McCool was 15 of 33 from the field for 35% and Neville was 3 of 3 on 3-point shots while the rest of the Mustangs went 0 for 10.

McCool was 7 of 13 at the line and junior Ryland Garretson led the rebounding effort with seven of the team’s 19 boards. The Mustangs were charted with 17 turnovers.

No team or individual stats were available for the Jets.

The Mustangs traveled to Lawrence-Nelson on Tuesday night weather permitting.

McCool Junction (4-3) 8 5 9 18-40

Syracuse (4-4) 9 13 19 16-57