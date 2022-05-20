Mustang boys stand fifth after day 1 of state track

OMAHA – Two of the four area teams competing at the Class D State Track and Field Championships at Burke Stadium in Omaha laced up the cleats Friday, as McCool Junction and Nebraska Lutheran each saw action on the opening day. Both teams also compete on Day 2, when they’ll be joined by High Plains and Exeter-Milligan.

The Mustangs notched a pair of medalists Friday and sit in a tie for fifth place after the opening day in Omaha. McCool Junction’s best performance came in the 4x800 relay, where Luke Brugger, Trenton Orlando, Jake Brugger and Trent Neville clocked in at 8:34.68 and won bronze.

McCool Junction sat outside of medal contention entering the third leg of the relay, but Brugger closed the gap for Neville, who brought the Mustangs home to secure a top-3 finish.

Both Bruggers also competed in the 3200 on Friday. Jake Brugger claimed his second medal of the day, crossing the tape in 10:33.99 to place fifth. Luke Brugger finished 10th and completed the race in a shade over 11 minutes.

Isaac Stark also competed for the Mustangs on the first day of the Class D state meet. The senior cleared 5-8 in the high jump and finished tied for 18th. In the triple jump, Stark leapt 39-4 and placed 13th.

Trevor Hueske took to the track twice for Nebraska Lutheran on Friday, competing in the prelims for the 100 and 200. The junior crossed the line in 11.39 seconds but failed to qualify for the finals after finishing 11th. He clocked in at 23.71 seconds in the 200 and placed 16th.