Mustang boys run second, girls third at Palmer invite

CHAPMAN – A 9:30 a.m. start on Tuesday, September 20 did not impact the McCool Junction Mustangs as they took second at the Palmer invite at Bader Park near Chapman.

The early start was due to a heat index projected to be over 100 degrees in the afternoon.

Senior Trent Neville made his way around the 5,294-meter course in 18:52 as he edged a pair of Nebraska Christian runners in Jacob Swanson and Noah Fischer for the top spot. Neville was 10 seconds better than Swanson (19:02), while Fischer crossed in 19:32.

On the ladies side it was a two girl race as Christian’s Hannah Swanson ran a time of 22:12 and Mustang senior Payton Gerken was second with a clocking of 22:30. Fullerton’s Julianna Maxfield rounded out the top three runners with a 23:47.

The McCool Junction boys were second in the team race and the girls took third, just four points off the pace of second-place Ravenna. The Nebraska Christian boys finished with nine points, McCool Junction was second with 14 and host Palmer was third with 43.

The Eagle girls scored 14, Ravenna 18 and the Mustangs 25.

“On the boy’s side, we finished second to a strong Nebraska Christian team. Nebraska Christian really took it to us as they had their top four guys all finish between our first and second runner,” said McCool Junction head coach Ryan Underwood. “They are a very young team, yet still one of the state's top teams. So this showed us that we still have a long way to go in comparison to the best teams in the state.”

Following Neville in seventh place was Joey Pederson (20:52, with Luke Brugger right behind him in eighth place (21:00). The final score came from Jayden Fuehrer, who took ninth with a time of 21:27.

The Mustang girls got a top-10 finish from Claire Brugger in eighth place (26:13); Sara Weisheit was 19th with a time of 28:39 and Sydney Huber was 24th with a clocking of 29:51.

The course on Tuesday was a little bit longer than the Mustangs are used to, but Underwood felt the kids did a good job of adjusting.

“The course we ran on was 5,294 meters, so it was considerably longer than we usually run. Despite that, we had some strong performances. Payton looked strong again at the front,” Underwood stated. “She competed well against Hannah Swanson of Nebraska Christian, who is a standout runner that finished second in Class D last year. On the girl’s side, we also got a strong performance from Claire Brugger. Claire cracked the top 8 and ran her best race of the year. Her 5k conversion from the 5294 meter course would have been a career personal best for her.”

The Mustangs will join the York Dukes and the Centennial Broncos on Monday at the UNK Invite, held at the Kearney Country Club where the Nebraska State Championships in all four classes will be decided on Friday, October 21.

“Our next competition will be at the UNK Invite on Monday at Kearney Country Club. Not all of the state's best will be there, but it will be a competition deep with talent,” explained Underwood. “We are looking forward to finishing out practice this week and then competing next Monday with fall-like temperatures projected for the first time.”