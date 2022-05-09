Mustang boys run away with the Tom White title

MCCOOL JUNCTION – The McCool Junction boys track team continued its strong season Friday at the Tom White Invite, as the Mustangs won five events and racked up 146 points to cruise to the team title.

Parkview Christian finished a distant runner-up with 86 points, Exeter-Milligan scored 76 points to claim bronze, Nebraska Lutheran (71) finished fourth and Dorchester (67) rounded out the top five.

McCool Junction racked up big points in the mid-distance and distance races behind a deep lineup of runners. Trent Neville ran the 400 in 54 seconds flat to win gold, while Trenton Orlando took silver in the 800 with a time of 2:11.83. Joey Pederson also scored for McCool Junction in the event with a fourth-place finish.

Neville picked up his second event title of the day in the 1600, where he clocked in at 4:53.56. Teammate Jacob Brugger crossed the line next in 5:02.55 to finish second.

Brugger won the 3200 in a shade over 11 minutes, while Luke Brugger finished in 11:20.31 and Jayden Fuehrer crossed the tape in 12:05.13 as the Mustangs went 1-2-3 in the event.

McCool Junction’s other wins came in the 4x400 and 4x800 relays.

In the field events, Isaac Stark couldn’t follow up his three-win day at the CRC meet with more victories, but the senior still took silver in the high jump and long jump and fourth in the triple jump. Lucas Beversdorf added another runner-up finish for the Mustangs in the pole vault, where he cleared 10-6.

Exeter-Milligan finished third in the team race thanks to a strong day from Tyler Due. Due cleared 11-6 in the pole vault to best the field by a full foot and added silver in both the 110 and 300-meter hurdles. Marcus Krupicka also notched a pair of runner-up finishes for the T-Wolves in the throws, recording a toss of 38-1 in the shot put and 116 feet even in the discus.

The Timberwolves also got a pair of bronze finishes from Draven Payne in the 200 and Andrew Vavra in the shot put, respectively.

Trevor Hueske accounted for 20 of Nebraska Lutheran’s 71 points after sweeping the sprints Friday. The junior clocked in at 11.53 seconds in the 100 and 24.44 seconds in the 200. The Knights added another scorer in both events when Lukas Worster tied for fourth in the 100 and Nicholas Cross claimed silver in the 200.

Lucas Corwin tallied a pair of bronze performances for Nebraska Lutheran in the 800 and 1600, which he finished in 2:13.70 and 5:20.75.

The Knights’ other wins Friday came from the 4x100 relay team and Trey Richert in the high jump. The junior cleared the bar at 6 feet to pace the field.

Team standings – 1. McCool Junction (MCJ) 146, 2. Parkview Christian (PC) 86. 3. Exeter-Milligan (EM) 76, 4. Nebraska Lutheran (NL) 71, 5. Dorchester (DOR) 67, 6. St. Edward (SE) 61, 7. McCool JV (MJV) 10, 8. Palmer (PAL) 5

Event winners and area athletes who placed

100 – 1. Trevor Hueske, NL, 11.53; T-4. Lukas Worster, NL, 12.10; 6. Harry Yunevich, MCJ, 12.36

200 – 1. Trevor Hueske, NL, 24.44; 2. Nicholas Cross, NL, 25.34; 3. Draven Payne, EM, 25.44; T-4. Harry Yunevich, MCJ, 26.31

400 – 1. Trent Neville, MCJ, 54.00

800 – 1. Cole Mowrey, SE, 2:03.90; 2. Trenton Orlando, MCJ, 2:11.83; 3. Lucas Corwin, NL, 2:13.70; 4. Joey Pederson, MCJ, 2:18.13

1600 – 1. Trent Neville, MCJ, 4:53.56; 2. Jacob Brugger, MCJ, 5:02.55; 3. Lucas Corwin, NL, 5:20.75; 5. Braden Capek, EM, 5:31.41

3200 – 1. Jacob Brugger, MCJ, 11:00.84; 2. Luke Brugger, MCJ, 11:20.31; 3. Jayden Fuehrer, MCJ, 12:05.13; 6. Andrew Vavra, EM, 16:36.34

110 Hurdles – 1. Jacob Cerny, DOR, 18.22; 2. Tyler Due, EM, 18.49; 5. Trent Naber, MCJ, 20.12; 6. Jayden Fuehrer, MCJ, 21.09

300 Hurdles – 1. Alex Rohrobaugh, PC, 44.42; 2. Tyler Due, EM, 46.18; 5. Harry Yunevich, MCJ, 48.43; 6. Jayden Fuehrer, MCJ, 48.45

4x100 – 1. Nebraska Lutheran, 47.59; 3. McCool Junction, 49.49; 4. McCool JV, 53.13; 6. Exeter-Milligan, 53.92

4x400 – 1. McCool Junction, 3:49.07; 4. Exeter-Milligan, 4:19.46; 5. McCool JV, 4:41.85

4x800 – 1. McCool Junction, 9:24.20; 2. Exeter-Milligan, 9:48.43; 4. McCool JV, 10:53.58

High Jump – 1. Trey Richert, NL, 6-0; 2. Isaac Stark, MCJ, 5-10; 5. Trent Naber, MCJ, 5-2; 6. Troy Kallhoff, EM, 5-0

Pole Vault – 1. Tyler Due, EM, 11-6; 2. Lucas Beversdorf, MCJ, 10-6; 3. Trenton Orlando, MCJ, 10-6; 4. Ben Bartu, EM, 8-0; 5. Pieter Groebler, MCJ, 6-6

Long Jump – 1. Chandler Page, PC, 19-7; 2. Isaac Stark, MCJ, 19-6

Triple Jump – 1. Chandler Page, PC, 41-0; 4. Isaac Stark, MCJ, 38-1; 6. Jace Dressel, NL, 37-1¾

Shot Put – 1. Isaac Roberts, SE, 41-0; 2. Marcus Krupicka, EM, 38-1; 3. Andrew Vavra, EM, 36-1; 5. Silas Vogel, 33-8; 6. Jace Dressel, 33-5½

Discus – 1. Jaxton Supencheck, PC, 117-6; 2. Marcus Krupicka, EM, 116-0; 3. Mapieu Kuochinin, 113-6; 4. Jace Dressel, NL, 109-2; Bryan Schwartz, MCJ, 108-9; 6. Andrew Vavra, EM, 87-11