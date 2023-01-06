Mustang boys rout Meridian 73-34

DAYKIN – McCool Junction jumped all over Meridian from the opening tip Thursday when the visitors used a 16-2 first-quarter run to seize early momentum. The Mustangs outscored the hosts in all four quarters and more than doubled them up on the scoreboard in a 73-34 win.

McCool turned in a sizzling performance offensively, shooting 53% (31 of 59) for the game despite a 2 of 12 showing from three. Carson McDonald and Ryland Garretson paced the Mustangs with 16 and 13 points respectively as both players went 6 of 7 from the floor. McDonald also buried both of the team’s 3-pointers.

Behind them, Mapieu Kuochinin also cracked double figures with 10 points and Trenton Naber and Josh Hackett added eight apiece. Bryson Plock and Doniphan Bandt tallied six points each, Trenton Orlando finished with four and Trenton Neville capped the scoring with two.

Garretson led the McCool effort on the glass with six rebounds, followed by five each from Kuochinin and John Harig. The Mustangs finished with 31 boards as a team. McDonald dished out six of the team’s 22 assists, while Plock notched five steals.

McCool improved to 5-3 on the year and is back in action today against Friend.