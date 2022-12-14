Mustang boys rout Heartland Lutheran 73-4

GRAND ISLAND – McCool Junction took a 20-4 lead over host Heartland Lutheran at the end of the first quarter Tuesday night, a cushion that proved to be more than enough as the Red Hornets did not score over the final three quarters. The Mustangs, meanwhile, racked up 25 points in the second quarter, 12 in the third and 16 more in the fourth as they rolled to a 69-point shellacking.

McCool finished 33 of 56 from the floor, including 6 of 9 from 3-point range. Ryland Garretson led the charge with 16 points on 8 of 11 shooting, Carson McDonald added 15 while knocking down 6 of 7 shots and Mapieu Kuochinin tallied 13 while finishing 6 of 9 from the floor.

Trenton Neville scored nine points, Doniphan Bandt recorded eight and Bryson Plock notched seven, while Josh Hackett and John Harig rounded out the Mustang scoring with three and two points respectively.

Kuochinin led the effort on the glass with seven boards and blocked a pair of shots, and Orlando dished out a team-high five assists as the visitors improved to 2-1. Stats for Heartland Lutheran were not available.