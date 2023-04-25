MCCOOL JUNCTION – Any questions about who the winner of the boys team race at the Tom White invite were quickly dispelled by McCool Junction’s dominance across the track Monday.

The host Mustangs racked up a whopping 185.5 points to lap the rest of the 10-team field; McCool finished 111 points clear of runner-up Blue Hill's 74.

Friend took third with 71 points, while Giltner (45.5) and Deshler (44) rounded out the top five. Hampton was also in action Monday and placed eighth with 29 points.

Ryland Garretson notched a pair of event titles for the hosts, as the junior won the 100 and the high jump. Trent Neville also claimed victory in two events, with golden performances in the 800 and 1600; the latter race was a 1-2-3 finish for the Mustangs with Luke Brugger in silver and Joey Pedersen placing third.

Brugger won the 3200 going away, nearly 30 seconds clear of the field, while Pederson claimed bronze.

McCool won both the 4x100 and 4x400 relays and took third in the 4x800, while the Mustangs’ Alex Morner swept the throws with event wins in both the shot put and discus.

The final McCool event title came in the pole vault, where Lucas Beversdorf cleared the bar at 12-6.

Hampton did not have an event title Monday, but the Hawks’ Eli Arndt took silver in the 3200 and Korbin Stump placed fourth in the throwing events. Hampton also scored in the 4x400 and 4x800 relays.

Both the Mustangs and Hawks are back in action Saturday for the CRC meet in Osceola.

Team scores

1. McCool Junction (MCJ), 185.5; 2. Blue Hill (BH), 74; 3. Friend (FRI), 71; 4. Giltner (GIL), 45.5; 5. Deshler (DES), 44; T-6. Dorchester (DOR), 30; T-6. Red Cloud (RC), 30; 8. Hampton (HAM), 29; 9. Heartland Lutheran (HL), 16; 10. McCool JV (MJV), 1

Event winner and area athletes who placed

100 – 1. Ryland Garretson, MCJ, 11.19; 5. Marcus Chambers, MCJ, 11.85

200 – 1. Chase Tachovsky, DOR, 23.38; 5. Ja Soukup, MCJ, 24.93

400 – 1. Chase Tachovsky, DOR, 54.11; 2. Alex Morner, MCJ, 56.37; 3. Marcus Chambers, MCJ, 56.48; 6. Aydin Orr, MCJ, 59.27

800 – 1. Trent Neville, MCJ, 2:08.77; 2. Trenton Orlando, MCJ, 2:09.67

1600 – 1. Trent Neville, MCJ, 4:48.27; 2. Luke Brugger, MCJ, 4:58.53; 3. Joey Pedersen, MCJ, 5:14.03

3200 – 1. Luke Brugger, MCJ, 10:47.68; 2. Eli Arndt, HAM, 11:14.05; 3. Joey Pedersen, MCJ, 11:27.43

110 Hurdles – 1. Zechariah Sepeda, RC, 16.38; 3. Jayden Fuehrer, MCJ, 18.18; 6. Bryson Plock, MCJ, 19.61

300 Hurdles – 1. Christian Conley, FRI, 43.82; 5. Jayden Fuehrer, MCJ, 47.30; 6. Bryson Plock, MCJ, 48.92

4x100 – 1. MCJ, 45.57

4x400 – 1. MCJ, 3:39.10; 4. HAM, 4:19.12

4x800 – 1. FRI, 9:19.56; 3. MCJ, 9:37.58; 5. HAM, 10:22.74

High Jump – 1. Ryland Garretson, MCJ, 5-10; 2. Trent Naber, MCJ, 5-6; 3. Brayden Dose, HAM, 5-6; T-4. John Harig, MCJ, 5-6; 6. Wyatt Dose, HAM, 5-4

Pole Vault – 1. Lucas Beversdorf, MCJ, 12-6; 3. Casper Mertz, MCJ, 10-0

Long Jump – 1. Tate Kosse, BH, 18-7½

Triple Jump – 1. Tate Kosse, BH, 38-11; 4. John Harig, MCJ, 34-10½; 5. Bryson Plock, MCJ, 34-10

Shot Put – 1. Alex Morner, MCJ, 41-11½; 4. Korbin Stump, HAM, 36-9¾

Discus – 1. Alex Morner, MCJ, 135-5; 4. Korbin Stump, HAM, 111-4