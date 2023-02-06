WACO – Entering the fourth quarter Friday night at Nebraska Lutheran, the McCool Junction boys found themselves trailing 47-42. The Mustangs had taken a one-point lead into the locker room on Carson McDonald’s 3-ball just before halftime but saw that advantage evaporate late in the third quarter as the Knights used a 17-11 run to regain the lead.

McCool flipped the script in the final eight minutes, however, as they outscored the hosts 22-12 in the last stanza to rally for a 64-59 upset win in boys CRC action.

The Mustangs knocked down over half of their total field goals (26 of 51, 51%), including 7 of 18 from three. However, they only made 5 of 14 free throws to help Lutheran hang around until the game’s final seconds.

Carson McDonald netted a game-high 25 points on 8 of 15 shooting, including 4 of 9 from beyond the arc. Mapieu Kuochinin knocked down 8 of 11 shots and netted 17 points, while Ryland Garretson added 14 – eight of which came in the fourth quarter – as three Mustangs cracked double figures.

Behind them, Trent Neville tallied six points and Trenton Orlando rounded out the scoring with two.

Nebraska Lutheran canned 20 of 50 shots but went just 7 of 25 from long range. The Knights also connected on 12 of 15 chances at the foul line.

Trey Richert poured in 20 points on 6 of 15 shooting and went a perfect 7 for 7 from the charity stripe. Jace Dressel joined him in double figures with 10 points and Lucas Corwin followed with eight, while Eli Vogt and Trevor Hueske added five apiece.

Silas Vogel and Isaac Beiermann each tallied four points and Lukas Worster closed the offensive output with three.

The Mustangs held a 33-22 edge on the glass, led by nine boards from Kuochinin and six apiece from McDonald, Garretson and Neville. Dressel paced the Knights with five rebounds.

Garretson dished out seven assists and notched three steals for McCool, while Vogt recorded four assists and three steals for Lutheran.

The Mustangs improved to 12-6 on the season with the win, and the Knights dropped to 15-5.