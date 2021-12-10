Mustang boys prevail in physical CRC matchup at High Plains

POLK – McCool Junction was in a comfortable position, leading 29-16 at the break and 33-17 early in the third quarter.
But the High Plains Storm, who were off to a 2-0 start, did not throw in the towel as they cut the lead to 45-40 in the fourth quarter. However, the Storm could climb no closer as the Mustangs converted 7 of 17 free throws over the final eight minutes and held on for the 57-46 win in boys action.
McCool Junction senior Jake Hoarty led the Mustangs in scoring with 17 points, but 6-5 freshman Mapieu Kuochinin added 15 as he patrolled the paint for the Mustangs.
High Plains struggled from the field in the first half as they hit just 5 of 16 shots, and the Mustangs were able to build a 13-point lead at the break.
In the third quarter, Gehrig Urkoski knocked down a pair of 3-pointers and senior Lane Urkoski scored eight of his team-high 13 points. The Storm knocked down 7 of 12 from the floor in the third quarter, including 4 of 7 from beyond the arc.
Trailing 45-36 heading to the final eight minutes, High Plains scored the first four points of the fourth quarter to make it a five-point game.
Down the stretch, Kuochinin scored four points and Hoarty added five as the Mustangs improved to 3-1 with the win.
McCool Junction shot 20-of-50 from the floor overall in the game. They attempted seven 3-point shots and hit three of them, including a long rainbow from senior Chase Wikinson that closed out the first half.
The Mustangs struggled from the line as they went 14 of 32, but McCool Junction hit just enough to keep the Storm from making up any more ground once they got to within five points.
Two more huge stats in favor of the Mustangs was a 43-22 advantage on the glass. They also committed six fewer turnovers than the hosts, 24 to 18.
High Plains also got 12 points from Gehrig Urkoski and 10 from Mario Lesiak. They finished up 15 of 40 and 6 of 19 on 3-pointers. They did a much better job at the free throw line, as they were 10 of 17.
High Plains will take on Nebraska Christian Tuesday night, while McCool Junction entertains Heartland Lutheran.
McCool Junction (3-1) 12 17 16 12-57
High Plains (2-1) 10 6 20 10-46
MCJ (57)- Wilkinson 9, Stark 4, Hoarty 17, Garretson 10, Kuochinin 15, Orlando 2. Totals-20-50 (3-7) 14-32 57.