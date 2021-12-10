Mustang boys prevail in physical CRC matchup at High Plains

POLK – McCool Junction was in a comfortable position, leading 29-16 at the break and 33-17 early in the third quarter.

But the High Plains Storm, who were off to a 2-0 start, did not throw in the towel as they cut the lead to 45-40 in the fourth quarter. However, the Storm could climb no closer as the Mustangs converted 7 of 17 free throws over the final eight minutes and held on for the 57-46 win in boys action.

McCool Junction senior Jake Hoarty led the Mustangs in scoring with 17 points, but 6-5 freshman Mapieu Kuochinin added 15 as he patrolled the paint for the Mustangs.

High Plains struggled from the field in the first half as they hit just 5 of 16 shots, and the Mustangs were able to build a 13-point lead at the break.

In the third quarter, Gehrig Urkoski knocked down a pair of 3-pointers and senior Lane Urkoski scored eight of his team-high 13 points. The Storm knocked down 7 of 12 from the floor in the third quarter, including 4 of 7 from beyond the arc.

Trailing 45-36 heading to the final eight minutes, High Plains scored the first four points of the fourth quarter to make it a five-point game.