MCCOOL JUNCTION – The McCool Junction boys raced out to a 21-4 lead after eight minutes and never looked back, taking a 40-7 cushion into the locker room and cruising to the finish line in a 63-23 rout of Dorchester during CRC basketball Friday night.

Despite taking the massive halftime lead, the Mustangs did lot let up as they outscored the Longhorns 23-16 in the second half to roll to their fifth consecutive win in blowout fashion.

McCool went 27 of 52 (52%) from the floor despite finishing just 3 of 14 from three. Ryland Garretson led the way with 12 points on 6 of 9 shooting, followed by nine from Mapieu Kuochinin and Carson McDonald with eight. John Harig and Ja Soukup netted seven points apiece, Doniphan Bandt tallied six and Trenton Orlando and Trent Neville both added four.

Josh Hackett, Bryson Plock and Trenton Naber all capped the scoring with two points as 11 Mustangs scored in the contest.

Plock pulled down five rebounds, Harig dished out four assists and Neville swiped five steals for McCool, which improved to 15-6 on the season.