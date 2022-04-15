Mustang boys lap the field at the Heartland Invitational

Huskies seventh, T-Wolves, ninth in team standings

HENDERSON – The McCool Junction Mustangs continued their strong season Thursday, racked up 129.5 points to pace the nine-team field at the Heartland Invite. Hastings St. Cecilia finished 30 points behind as a distant runner-up, while Sandy Creek placed third with 87 points.

Blue Hill and BDS rounded out the top five. Host Heartland scored 34 points and placed seventh, while Exeter-Milligan took ninth with 24 points.

The distance races proved a rousing success for McCool Junction, as Jacob Brugger (4:57.11), Trent Neville (5:09.42) and Luke Brugger (5:14.66) took gold, bronze and fourth in the 1600, respectively.

Jacob Brugger swept the distance races with another winning performance in the 3200, which he ran in 10:41.61. Luke Brugger and Jayden Fuehrer finished in fourth and fifth, respectively, as the Mustangs racked up 36 points between the two races.

Doniphan Bandt won gold for McCool Junction in the 110 hurdles, clocking in at 18.59 seconds. Bandt also took silver in the 300 hurdles and bronze in the discus. Isaac Stark didn’t win any of his events, but the senior did finish second in both the long and triple jumps and added a fifth-place finish in the high jump.

Two Mustangs landed on the podium in the pole vault, where Lucas Beversdorf cleared 11 feet to win the event and Trenton Orlando took bronze after passing the bar at 9-06.

Ryland Garretson added a fifth victory for McCool Junction in the 100, crossing the tape in 11.61 seconds.

Heartland placed seventh thanks to a strong day from Zach Quiring. The junior jumped 18-11¼ to win bronze in the long jump, added another third-place finish in the 400 and finished fifth in the 800. Quiring finished the day with 14 of the Huskies’ 34 points.

Senior Trajan Arbuck put four Heartland points on the board in the high jump, where he cleared the bar at 5-10 and finished fourth. Weston Ohrt notched a fourth-place finish in the 300 hurdles, while teammate Hudson Regier finished sixth and added another point.

Additionally, Nick Theiszen tied for fourth in the pole vault

Tyler Due turned in one of the best finishes of the day for Exeter-Milligan, taking silver in the pole vault. Adrian Schoofs matched that as the runner-up in the 200, and he tallied more points with a fourth-place finish in the 100.

Team scores – 1. McCool Junction 129.5, 2. Hastings St. Cecilia 99, 3. Sandy Creek 87, 4. Blue Hill 50, 5. BDS 35.5, 6. Sutton 35, 7. Heartland 34, 8. Harvard 33, 9. Exeter-Milligan 24.

Event winners and area athletes who placed

High Jump – 1. Micah Biltoft, Sandy Creek, 6-04; 4. Trajan Arbuck, Heartland, 5-10; T-5. Isaac Stark, McCool Junction, 5-08

Pole Vault – 1. Lucas Beversdorf, McCool Junction, J11-0; 2. Tyler Due, Exeter-Milligan, J11-0; 3. Trenton Orlando, McCool Junction, 9-06; T-4. Nick Thieszen, Heartland, J9-0

Long Jump – 1. Bradyen Schropp, HSC, 21-01¼; 2. Isaac Stark, McCool Junction, 19-11; 3. Zach Quiring, Heartland, 18-11¼

Triple Jump – 1. Xavier Marburger, Harvard, 40-03; 2. Isaac Stark, McCool Junction, 39-09

Discus – 1. Nathan Baldwin, Sutton, 150-03; 3. Doniphan Bandt, McCool Junction, 122-09

Shot Put – 1. Nathan Baldwin, Sutton, 50-04

110 Hurdles – 1. Doniphan Bandt, McCool Junction, 18.59

300 Hurdles – 1. Owen Oglesby, BDS, 46.21; 2. Doniphan Bandt, McCool Junction, 46.75; 4. Weston Ohrt, Heartland, 49.88; 6. Hudson Regier, Heartland, 50.37

100 – 1. Ryland Garretson, McCool Junction, 11.61; 4. Adrian Schoofs, Exeter-Milligan, 12.29

200 – 1. Xavier Marburger, Harvard, 23.49; 2. Adrian Schoofs, Exeter-Milligan, 24.70

400 – 1. Manny Consbruck, HSC, 53.23; 3. Zach Quiring, Heartland, 54.91

800 – 1. Trent Neville, McCool Junction, 2:12.75; 5. Zach Quiring, Heartland, 2:16.74

1600 – 1. Jacob Brugger, McCool Junction, 4:57.11; 3. Trent Neville, McCool Junction, 5:09.42; 4. Luke Brugger, McCool Junction, 5:14.66

3200 – 1. Jacob Brugger, McCool Junction, 10:41.61; 4. Luke Brugger, McCool Junction, 11:31.04; 5. Jayden Fuehrer, 11:58.79

4x100 – 1. Blue Hill, 47.47; 5. McCool Junction, 48.81

4x400 – 1. HSC, 3:43.03; 3. McCool Junction, 3:49.84; 5. Heartland, 3:58.91

4x800 – 1. Blue Hill, 9:29.92; 2. McCool Junction, 9:51.06; 3. Heartland, 9:53.95; 4. Exeter-Milligan, 10:16.14