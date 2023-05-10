OSCEOLA – Before the start of the 3200-meter run, the Parkview Christian boys track team held a comfortable lead over McCool Junction in the team standings.

However, the Mustangs scored 12 points in the 3200, notched another 19 in the 1600 and netted 10 more in the 800 while Parkview Christian amassed zero points across the three events. That 41-point discrepancy almost made up for the entire difference in the team standings; the Mustangs eventually rolled to the district title with 130 points, 47 clear of the runner-up Patriots.

Four other area teams were in action Wednesday at Osceola, as High Plains placed third with 73 points and Nebraska Lutheran finished fifth with 49. Heartland’s 35 points were good for seventh, while Hampton rounded out the 10-team field with 11.

Trent Neville was a heavy hitter for McCool in the distance races, as the senior set a PR in the 800 with a time of 2:03.43 to win the event. He also clocked in at 4:58.53 to win gold in the 1600.

Teammate Luke Brugger finished just behind him in the 1600, crossing the tape in 5:00.12 to finish as district runner-up and punch a ticket to state. The junior also won the 3200 with a time of 10:44.10.

Brugger and Neville also accounted for half of the four legs in the Mustangs’ winning 4x800 relay. They, along with Joey Pedersen and Trenton Orlando, timed in at 8:34.18 – which would be the fourth-best mark in Class D this season – to take the automatic qualifying spot from the district.

The Mustangs also got a boost in the sprints, where Ryland Garretson swept the district titles. The junior clocked in at 11.52 seconds in the 100 and ran the 200 in 23.23 seconds, edging out host Osceola’s Isaiah Zelasney for the gold in both events.

McCool also qualified in three field events, as Alex Morner hurled the shot put 47-1 to set a new PR and take gold; he also finished as district runner-up in the discus with a toss of 140-8. The Mustangs’ Lucas Beversdorf was also a district champ as he cleared the bar at 12-6 in the pole vault to win gold.

Altogether, seven McCool boys qualified for state in nine different events. High Plains also had a pretty successful day, taking home the district title in the 4x100 and 4x400 relays. Lance Russell, Gavin Morris, Haden Helgoth and Gage Friesen timed in at 45.31 seconds in the 4x100, while the Storm’s 4x400 quartet of Friesen, Morris, Russell and Carter Urkoski crossed the line in 3:34.64.

Individually, High Plains’ lone district champ came in the 110-meter hurdles, where Brodey Spurling clocked in at 17.53 seconds for a new PR. The Storm added a pair of district runner-ups from Morris in the 400 – he broke the tape in 51.29 seconds to set a new PR – and Haden Helgoth, who ran the 3200 in 10:54.38.

Nebraska Lutheran tallied one automatic qualifier in Osceola, as Lucas Corwin set a personal best in the 800 with a time of 2:04.45. That mark was good for a second-place finish and a trip to Burke Stadium in Omaha next week.

Heartland and Hampton did not record any automatic qualifiers on Wednesday, but the Huskies’ 4x800 relay quartet of Quiring, Trev Peters, Hudson Regier and William Nielsen did cross the line in 8:37.73, which would be the fifth-fastest in Class D this season.

Any additional state qualifiers from the D-2 district meet in Osceola will be announced by the NSAA at the conclusion of each of Nebraska’s nine Class D district meets. The NSAA Class D State Track and Field Championships will run on Friday, May 19 and Saturday, May 20 at Burke Stadium in Omaha.

Team scores - 1. McCool Junction (MCJ), 130; 2. Parkview Christian (PC), 83; 3. High Plains (HP), 73; 4. Osceola (OSC), 50; 5. Nebraska Lutheran (NL), 49; 6. Mead (MEAD), 46; 7. Heartland (HRT), 35; 8. East Butler (EB), 31; 9. Cedar Bluffs (CB), 18; 10. Hampton (HAM), 11.