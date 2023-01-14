Mustang boys erase early deficit, handle Deshler 52-39

DESHLER – The McCool Junction boys found themselves in an early hole Friday night, trailing Deshler 12-7 with eight minutes in the books and 24-18 at halftime. However, the Mustangs flipped the script after the intermission, using a 15-6 run in the third quarter to seize a lead entering the final stanza, where the visitors outscored the Dragons 19-9 to pull away down the stretch for a 52-39 victory.

Deshler shot just 12 of 35 from the floor, while the Mustangs were much more efficient. Of McCool’s 43 total shots, 22 found the bottom of the net for a 51% clip. The visitors were just 4 of 15 from deep and 4 of 8 at the foul line, but they made up for it with a big inside presence.

Mapieu Kuochinin knocked down 7 of 10 shots and poured in 15 points, while Ryland Garretson did not miss a shot. All six of the junior’s attempts found nothing but nylon as he added 12 points. Trenton Neville also finished with 12 points while Carson McDonald tallied 11 as the fourth Mustang in double figures.

Behind them, Bryson Plock rounded out the scoring with two points.

The Dragons' Gavin Nash led all scorers with 18 points in the loss, but nobody else had more than nine for Deshler.

Kuochinin paced the Mustangs on the glass with five rebounds, while Plock dished out five assists and Garretson swiped five steals.