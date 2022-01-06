Mustang boys defeat Meridian 62-37

MCCOOL JUNCTION – On Thursday night, the McCool Junction Mustangs generated a lot of extra looks at the basket for themselves by doing the little things right. The hosts crushed Meridian 37-25 on the glass and won the turnover battle 28-22, and the small things added up as McCool Junction attempted 60 shots to just 41 for the visitors in a 62-37 win.

McCool Junction led just 11-7 after eight minutes and 27-19 at the break, but the Mustangs’ relentless attack on both sides of the ball wore down Meridian in the second half. The hosts outscored the visitors 22-12 in the third quarter to pull away and then controlled the fourth quarter 13-6 to close out the rout in dominant fashion.

The one aspect of the game both sides played fairly even came at the free-throw line. Meridian notched two technical fouls and both teams cracked the bonus during a testy third quarter, leading to a nearly equal number of attempts for both sides from the charity stripe.

In all other facets of the game, however, McCool Junction dominated. The Mustangs controlled the boards, out-rebounding Meridian by 12. They also turned the ball over six fewer times. The extra opportunities for McCool Junction paid dividends, as the hosts attempted 19 more shots than the visitors.