OSCEOLA – The McCool Junction Mustangs boys' success in the middle and long distance track events has been well documented over the past several years.

On Saturday, the Mustangs put any doubts to rest once they hit the track as they scored 98 points in the running events and relays to pair with a solid 45 points in the field events, racking up 143 points on their way to the Crossroads Conference team title.

Second place went to High Plains with 78 points, Cross County was third with 72 and fourth was Nebraska Lutheran with 60. Osceola placed fifth with 59 points to round out the top five in the 13-team field on Saturday at Osceola.

McCool Junction senior Trent Neville won the 800, 1600 and the 3200 races; in those three events the Mustangs scored a combined 59 points. Neville’s performance, which also included a third place with the 4x400 relay, earned the Mustang senior the Gayle Arnett Award for the Most Outstanding Male Athlete of the meet.

While the Mustangs were successful in the mid to long distance events, junior Ryland Garretson also won the 100 and the 200 meters and Alex Morner took the gold and 10 points in the discus. In the pole vault, Lucas Beversdorf repeated as conference champion from 2022.

Overall the Mustangs won eight of the 17 events.

High Plains freshman Brodey Spurling had a solid first-time CRC experience as he scored 26 of the team’s 78 points with points in all four of his events.

Spurling was second in the 110 hurdles, long jump and triple jump and placed seventh in the 300 intermediate hurdles.

The Storm won both the 4x100 and 4x400 relays (team members listed in the results).

Cross County’s only win of the day was from senior Jackson Lindburg, who won the 300 hurdles. Junior James Elgin scored in all three events, placing third in the triple jump, fourth in the long jump and seventh in the high jump as he accounted for 13 points. The Cougars picked up 18 points in the throwing events as Alex Noyd was third in both the shot put and the discus.

Nebraska Lutheran’s fourth-place finish was anchored by all three of their relays combining to score 22 of their 60 points.

In the high jump, senior Trey Richert took the top spot and senior Trevor Hueske added points with a fourth in the 100 and a third in the 200 meters, which accounted for 11 more team points.

The Hampton boys picked up almost half their 16.5 points with Eli Arndt's third-place finish in the 3200 and Aydenn Scherff with a seventh in the 1600. Brayden and Wyatt Dose went fourth and the fifth in the high jump.

The big point getter for the Exeter-Milligan Timberwolves was junior Tyler Due, who placed fourth in the pole vault and the 110 hurdles and fifth in the 300 hurdles, accounting for 13 of the Timberwolves' 13.5 points.

All of the local teams will be in their final meets on Thursday, May 5.

Cross County will host their annual invite and Hampton will join the Cougars while in McCool Junction, Exeter-Milligan and Nebraska Lutheran will be competing at the Paul Underwood Classic.

High Plains will join Heartland at the Sutton invite.

Boys team scoring-1.McCool Junction (MCJ) 143; 2.High Plains (HP) 78; 3.Cross County (CC) 72; 4.Nebraska Lutheran (NL) 60; 5.Osceola (OSC) 59; 6.Bruning-Davenport-Shickley (BDS) 55; 7.Shelby-Rising City (SRC) 52; 8.East Butler (EB) 47; 9.Giltner (GIL) 43; 10.Hampton (HAM) 16.5; 11.Meridian (MER) 14; 12.Exeter-Milligan (EM) 13.5; 13.Dorchester (DOR) 9.

Results include all event winners and area athletes who scored in the event.

Running Events

100-1.Ryland Garretson, MCJ, 11.11; 3.Gavin Morris, HP, 11.41; 4.Trevor Hueske, NL, 11.47; 5.Izaac Dickey, CC, 11.69; 6.Isaac Beiermann, NL, 11.75; 7.Gage Friesen, HP, 11.96

200-1.Ryland Garretson, MCJ, 23.13; 2.Isaiah Zelasney, OSC, 23.14; 3.Trevor Hueske, NL, 23.68; 4.Gavin Morris, HP, 23.70; 8.Izaac Dickey, CC, 25.53

400-1.Isaiah Zelasney, OSC, 53.07; 2.Jackson Lindburg, CC, 54.15; 6.Isaac Beiermann, NL, 55.58; 8.Marcus Chambers, MCJ, 58.40

800-1.Trent Neville, MCJ, 2:09.09; 2.Lucas Corwin, NL, 2:11.04; 4.Trenton Orlando, MCJ, 2:13.39; 7.Haden Helgoth, HP, 2:16.79

1600-1.Trent Neville, MCJ, 5:00.37; 2.Luke Brugger, MCJ, 5:01.46; 4.Joey Pederson, MCJ, 5:16.50; 6.Revin Nyberg, CC, 5:23.84; 7.Aydenn Scherff, HAM, 5:25.74; 8.Luke Otte, NL, 5:27.59

3200-1.Trent Neville, MCJ, 11:01.11; 2.Luke Brugger, MCJ, 11:10.63; 3.Eli Arndt, HAM, 11:14.38; 4.Haden Helgoth, HP, 11:19.12; 6.Joey Pederson, MCJ, 11:28.86; 7.Lucas Corwin, NL, 11:28.99

110H-1.Isaac Whitmore, SRC, 16.54; 2.Brodey Spurling, HP, 17.46; 3.Jayden Fuehrer, MCJ, 18.10; 4.Tyler Due, EM, 18.40

300IH-1.Jackson Lindburg, CC, 43.29; 5.Tyler Due, EM, 46.50; 6.Cole Redden, CC, 47.00; 7.Brodey Spurling, HP, 47.29; 8.Carter Urkoski, HP, 47.86

4x100-1.High Plains 45.65 (Lance Russell, Gavin Morris, Haden Helgoth , Gage Friesen); 2.Nebraska Lutheran 46.37 (Lukas Worster, Nicholas Cross, Isaac Beiermann, Trevor Hueske); 6.Cross County 47.42 (Izaac Dickey, Dylan Fanning, Tyler Shoup, Brayden Schmidtberger); 7.McCool Junction 47.67 (Carson McDonald, Ja Soukup, Trenton Orlando, Marcus Chambers)

4x400-1.High Plains 3:38.51 (Gage Friesen, Gavin Morris, Carter Urkoski, Lance Russell); 2.Nebraska Lutheran 3:40.72 (Isaac Beiermann, Lucas Corwin, Nicholas Cross, Trevor Hueske); 3.McCool Junction 3:42.60 (Trenton Orlando, Carson McDonald, Alex Morner, Trent Neville); 6.Cross County 3:55.11 (Jackson Lindburg, Cole Redden, Tyler Shoup, Dalton Noble)

4x800-1.McCool Junction (Carson McDonald, Trenton Orlando, Luke Brugger, Alex Morner); 3.Nebraska Lutheran 9:23.39 (Luke Otte, Weston Koontz, Jace Dressel, Lucas Corwin); 5.Cross County 9:40.29 (Revin Nyberg, Mason Lindburg, Cole Redden, Matthew Frazier); 7.High Plains 10:30.17 (Mario Lesiak, Derek Talavera Flores, Roberto Barrios, Chase Owens)

Field Events

High Jump-1.Trey Richert, NL, 5-10; 2.Ryland Garretson, MCJ, 5-10; 4.Brayden Dose, HAM, 5-8; 5T.Wyatt Dose, HAM, 5-6 ;7.James Elgin, CC, 5-6

Pole Vault-1.Lucas Beversdorf, MCJ, 12-6; 4.Tyler Due, EM, 11-6; 7.Camden Morris, HP, 10-0; 8.Tony DeWitt, CC, 9-0

Long Jump-1.Alex Pierce, EB, 19-10 ¼; 2.Brodey Spurling, HP, 19-0 ¾; 4.James Elgin, CC, 18-1; 7.Roberton Barrion, HP, 17-3

Triple Jump-1.Kale Gustafson, OSC, 40-6; 2.Brodey Spurling, HP, 39-8 ½; 3.James Elgin, CC, 39-7 ¾; 7.Carson McDonald, MCJ, 36-8; 8.Bryson Plock, MCJ, 34-11 ½

Shot Put-1.Tanner Bolte, BDS, 49-5 ½; 3.Alex Noyd, CC, 45-3; 4.Alex Morner, MCJ, 45-0; 5.Izaac Dickey, CC, 42-11

Discus-1.Alex Morner, MCJ, 145-0; 3.Alex Noyd, CC, 132-01; 5.TJ Hiett, HP, 123-09; 6.Rafe Peterson, CC, 120-8 ½; 8.Wyatt Urkoski, HP, 111-08.