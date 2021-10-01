Mount Michael first at York's tennis invite

YORK – For the third straight invite involving the York Dukes tennis team, the Mount Michael Knights captured first place at the York Invite on Friday.
The Knights won at the Waverly Invite in Lincoln last week and the following day took the Grand Island Central Catholic Invite at Ryder Park in Grand Island.
On Friday the Knights went 4 for 4. They won No. 1 and No. 2 singles along with both of the doubles divisions.
Earlier this year York head coach Dan Malleck said Mount Michael was one of the favorites to win Class B state this year.
The Dukes’ best finish of the day was turned in by junior Ethan Phinney who placed second in No. 2 singles.
Phinney won all of his first four matches with an 8-2 victory over Lincoln Christian, followed that up with an 8-6 win over Bellevue West then defeated opponents from Adams Central 8-1 and Ralston 8-3.
That set up a match for all the marbles at No. 2 singles against Mount Michaels Sam Lund (25-7) where Phinney lost a tough 8-5 decision.
Phinney is 20-13 on the season.
York’s No. 1 singles player Drew Hammer went 3-2 and improved to 22-11 on the year.
His wins came against Lincoln Christian 8-2, Adams Central 8-0 and Ralston 8-0. He dropped an 8-6 decision to Bellevue West and 8-1 to Mount Michael’s Gavin Forster who is 33-4.
York’s No. 1 doubles, Trey Harms and Caleb Sahling (11-23), went 2-3 on the day with wins over Lincoln Christian and Adams Central by the scores of 8-0 and 8-5 respectively.
The York duo lost to Bellevue West 8-3, Ralston 8-4 and Mount Michael 8-1.
In the No. 2 doubles bracket, Andrew VanGomple and Jaxson Alexander (6-13) finished in a tie for fourth place with Ralston as they defeated the Rams for their only win 8-4.
The Lincoln Christian Crusaders defeated the York team 8-6, Bellevue West won an 8-4 decision, Adams Central picked up an 8-3 win and Mount Michael was an 8-0 final.
"Mount Michael is the heavy favorite to win Class B this year and Bellevue West is a highly ranked Class A team so we knew that it was going be tough to get either of those two,” commented Malleck. “Ethan Phinney had a great day, Drew avenged an earlier loss to Lincoln Christian and I saw our No.1 doubles team play some of the highest level tennis that they played this year."
York is back in action Tuesday, October 5 when they travel to Hastings for action against the Tigers.
The Class B State Tournament is slated for Thursday, October 14 and Friday, October 15 at Woods Tennis Center in Lincoln.