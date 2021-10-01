Mount Michael first at York's tennis invite

YORK – For the third straight invite involving the York Dukes tennis team, the Mount Michael Knights captured first place at the York Invite on Friday.

The Knights won at the Waverly Invite in Lincoln last week and the following day took the Grand Island Central Catholic Invite at Ryder Park in Grand Island.

On Friday the Knights went 4 for 4. They won No. 1 and No. 2 singles along with both of the doubles divisions.

Earlier this year York head coach Dan Malleck said Mount Michael was one of the favorites to win Class B state this year.

The Dukes’ best finish of the day was turned in by junior Ethan Phinney who placed second in No. 2 singles.

Phinney won all of his first four matches with an 8-2 victory over Lincoln Christian, followed that up with an 8-6 win over Bellevue West then defeated opponents from Adams Central 8-1 and Ralston 8-3.

That set up a match for all the marbles at No. 2 singles against Mount Michaels Sam Lund (25-7) where Phinney lost a tough 8-5 decision.

Phinney is 20-13 on the season.

York’s No. 1 singles player Drew Hammer went 3-2 and improved to 22-11 on the year.