Moseley laments the dearth of rodeo in tall corn country

There are regions of the country where rodeo is even deader than it is in our half of Nebraska. Of course there are. Just has to be.

New York City comes to mind. All of New England, too, I suppose. Newark, New Jersey? Not much rodeo there I bet.

But for a fan and photographer blessed to have lived some six years in the deep rodeo country of northwest Wyoming, I gotta be honest; the eastern half of Nebraska is serving up a starvation diet.

I am aware Omaha, Lincoln and even Grand Island host the odd rodeo large and small from time to time, but it all pales on the frequency scale compared to the Cody, Wyoming and Red Lodge, Montana region in which we once resided.

In matters of “dallying-up,” “dropping a loop,” “heading and healing,” “fouling at the gate” or “making the buzzer” ours is a wasteland.