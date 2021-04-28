Moseley laments the dearth of rodeo in tall corn country

There are regions of the country where rodeo is even deader than it is in our half of Nebraska. Of course there are. Just has to be.
New York City comes to mind. All of New England, too, I suppose. Newark, New Jersey? Not much rodeo there I bet.
But for a fan and photographer blessed to have lived some six years in the deep rodeo country of northwest Wyoming, I gotta be honest; the eastern half of Nebraska is serving up a starvation diet.
I am aware Omaha, Lincoln and even Grand Island host the odd rodeo large and small from time to time, but it all pales on the frequency scale compared to the Cody, Wyoming and Red Lodge, Montana region in which we once resided.
In matters of “dallying-up,” “dropping a loop,” “heading and healing,” “fouling at the gate” or “making the buzzer” ours is a wasteland.
We did have a high school rodeo contestant or two or three, but that was years ago. Once they were graduated and gone, I still shot the Nebraska High School Finals in Hastings. My excuse was – and will be again this year most likely – that I could enthusiastically provide professional, free images to any and all newspapers in contestants’ home towns. Action shots, I reasoned, would be a warmly received and appreciated windfall for them and, in the doing, give me the side benefit of an excuse to revel in a day or two of rock ‘em, sock ‘em rodeo just down the road.
Newspaper folks, like everyone I assumed, would like it when someone else did their work for them. I assumed wrong.
My offer, generous though I thought it to be, drew mostly lukewarm responses from my newspaper colleagues. Some weren’t even lukewarm. They didn’t have the professional courtesy to so much as acknowledge me.
What to do? The answer came quickly; to hell with ‘em all. I’ll go anyway.
One result was the photo you see here from the high school finals. Entitled “Bottoms Up” it was judged the top action sports image by the Nebraska Press Association a few summers ago.
Setting my personal enjoyment of rodeo aside for a moment, the sport is also a playground for action photographers. The operative word is “action” of which rodeo far exceeds any other sport I have covered in 30-plus years.
Variety of image looks? You bet.
The only sport I can think of that compares for sheer variety of shots – if not raw action - is track and field. The high jump looks nothing like the long jump which bears no resemblance to the shot put which looks a world apart from hurdles.
Similarly, photos of bareback riding, tie-down calf roping, steer wrestling, team roping, bull riding and barrels are so unique they are impossible to confuse.