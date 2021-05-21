Moseley has some fun with cowboyed-up names

Let’s have some fun with a rodeo program today

I passed most of Saturday in Madison at the Northeast Nebraska High School rodeo.

The action was nonstop which is normal and predictable for this sport. There’s nothing else like rodeo in the wide, wide world of sports … at least not that I’ve found.

Our topic today, however, has nothing to do with action in the arena and everything to do with Saturday’s program.

Names are the currency of our business. They are interesting to me, especially in the world of Western culture. Nowhere are names more Western in my experience than northwest Wyoming where Good Wife Norma and I lived some six years.

The pinnacle of cowboy kid naming will never be topped. Somewhere in deep Nebraska ranch country lived the Boots family. Many years ago brothers Justin Boots and Tony Lama Boots were top hands in high school rodeo.

While the rodeo at Madison could not compete with wonderful names like theirs, I nonetheless thought to share a few fun monikers.

One of the best is rough stock specialist Slate Micheel from Sargent.