Moseley beats the drum for the Masters

Did you hang on every televised shot during all four 18-hole rounds of the 2021 Masters? Of course you didn’t. Who would?
I would, that’s who. But I couldn’t because life intervened. As a result I missed the cut and had to sit out Thursday, Friday and (horror of horrors) even Saturday.
If it wasn’t one thing slicing me out of bounds away from the tube it was another … or two or three.
So of necessity, for me this year the Masters was a one-day tournament. Sunday only. The last day. Championship day. The day that really, really matters.
Taking a deep seat in the recliner at noon, I surfed back and forth between CBS and the Golf Channel watching bits and pieces of two excellent, hour-long, preview specials. This ginned me up slowly to the 1 p.m. start of the talking heads going live at the tournament. Can’t just click the TV on at sign-on and start following the drama in progress right out of the gate. Oh, no. That would be like hopping aboard a top-fuel dragster with Leah Pritchett. I met this fearless lady at an NHRA meet in Kansas a couple years back, so of course she became my fave by default. And why not? Little Miss Leah goes from zero to 335 mph in the span of only 1,000 feet? Can you imagine the thrust of that? Oh my!
But I digress.
There’s magic in the Masters like no other tournament. In my mind only the British Open comes close, but it doesn’t measure up because the tournament bounces from country to country like a BB in a boxcar.
Not the Masters, which by virtue of being played over the same hallowed ground every year over decades of time makes it a bottled-in-bond classic … and that’s even before the world’s best players tee up a ball.
I heard a mutter or two of mild disparagement that Hideki Matsuyama, a Japanese native, won this year’s Masters, a tournament as American as one could imagine. I could not agree less. I think it fantastic this disciplined, athletic, impeccably behaved golfer gets to take a Green Jacket back to his home country in triumph. A country, by the way, whose people are, by all accounts, over the moon mad about the game of golf.
I cannot comprehend, and neither can you so don’t even try, the crushing pressure Matsuyama had to have felt carrying the hearts and hopes of his homeland over those final, dramatic 18 holes Sunday. His was a 1-shot win, but it wasn’t that close.
So he’s a hero; to all of Japan and to me, too.
Plus he banked 2,000,000 American greenbacks. I say not bad for four days walking in the grass whacking a ball with a stick. Good work if you can get it and Hideki got it.