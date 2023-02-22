STROMSBURG – The semifinal battle between the Heartland Huskies and the David City Aquinas Monarchs had several story lines that in the end could have been the reason one or the other won the game.

But in the end the one statistic that stood out above all the others was the Monarchs’ 23 of 29 performance at the free throw line, which included 11 of 11 in the fourth quarter as they held on in overtime to defeat the Heartland Huskies 60-58 in the C2-8 subdistrict at Cross County.

In the fourth quarter with the Huskies on top 37-34, senior Zach Quiring caught fire from the left baseline just behind the 3-point line as he knocked down three bombs in the quarter. The Huskies led by as many as six points at 48-42.

Heartland was still on top 51-46, but Aquinas Catholic stayed steady at the free throw line and cut the deficit to 55-53 and following a Heartland miss had the ball with an opportunity to tie or take the lead.

Aquinas missed a 3-point shot and Heartland got the rebound and was fouled. The Monarchs still had two fouls to give so the Huskies inbounded the ball, Aquinas got the steal, threw the pass inside and Krae Lavicky was fouled with 0.7 seconds to play.

The senior stepped to the line and sank both free throws to send the game to OT. Lavicky led the Monarchs with 20 points and he was 13 of 14 at the foul line, with seven makes in the fourth quarter. The only other Monarch in double figures was sophomore Bryant Stouffer with 18.

The game was close throughout as it was tied at the quarter 11-11 and the half 24-24. Aquinas led by as many as seven in the second quarter, but Heartland closed on a 9-2 run to knot the score after the first 16 minutes.

Heartland got 11 of Langdon Arbuck’s 21 in the third quarter.

In the overtime period, both teams hit one basket and Aquinas led 59-56 before Trev Peters stole the ball and scored to cut the Aquinas lead to 59-58.

Heartland fouled Garrett Novacek with 5.5 seconds to play and the sophomore converted one of two chances.

The Huskies inbounded the ball to Peters, who drove down to the top of the key, but he could not get off a decent shot and the Huskies season ended at 8-13.

Scoring for the Huskies was Arbuck who was a storyline for much of the game as he finished with 21, Quiring added 15. The Huskies were 22 of 50 from the floor and that included 4 of 19 on 3-point shots.

Aquinas sank 18 of 34 field goals, but struggled from 3-point range with 1 of 9. Heartland was a respectable 10 of 14 at the line, but was outscored by 13 points.

Aquinas will take on Cross County at 7 p.m. Thursday night for the right to move on to the district finals which will be played on Saturday.

Heartland (8-13) 11 13 13 18 3-58

Aquinas (11-11) 11 13 10 21 5-60

HRT (58) – Quiring 15, Arbuck 21, Wetjen 2, Regier 2, Peters 7, Switzer 2, Maltsberger 9. Totals- 22-50 (4-19) 10-14-58

DCA (60) – Sellers 4, Andel 5, Stouffer 18, Novacek 3, Lavicky 20, Pohl 5, DeWispelare 5. Totals- 18-34 (1-9) 23-29-60