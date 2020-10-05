Mission accomplished. York girls set goals, reach them with undefeated week

RAYMOND – The York Dukes volleyball team came into last week with a goal of going 6-0.

After winning Saturday’s Raymond Central Invite, it was mission accomplished for head coach Chris Ericson’s squad.

“We did a lot of really great things,” he said of Saturday’s tournament win. “We were able to mix some things up and try a little variety in what we have done.”

York started the morning with an 8 a.m. match against Crete, the same team the Dukes had quickly swept last Tuesday. York did its job against the struggling Cardinals (3-19), winning 2-0 (25-14, 25-15).

Next up was a semifinal match against the Nebraska City Pioneers (6-9), and the Dukes easily got past them 2-0 (25-11, 25-15), too.

The championship match against Class C-1 host Raymond Central (15-7) was where York lost its only set on Saturday. After falling 25-18 in the opening frame, the Dukes rattled off two straight wins of 25-11 and 25-23 to earn the 2-1 victory.

Winning an invite on Saturday was nice. But there’s still more work to be done as York (17-5) hosts a triangular against Lexington (12-8) and Adams Central (12-7) on Tuesday, beginning at 5 p.m.