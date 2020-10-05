Mission accomplished. York girls set goals, reach them with undefeated week

RAYMOND – The York Dukes volleyball team came into last week with a goal of going 6-0.
After winning Saturday’s Raymond Central Invite, it was mission accomplished for head coach Chris Ericson’s squad.
“We did a lot of really great things,” he said of Saturday’s tournament win. “We were able to mix some things up and try a little variety in what we have done.”
York started the morning with an 8 a.m. match against Crete, the same team the Dukes had quickly swept last Tuesday. York did its job against the struggling Cardinals (3-19), winning 2-0 (25-14, 25-15).
Next up was a semifinal match against the Nebraska City Pioneers (6-9), and the Dukes easily got past them 2-0 (25-11, 25-15), too.
The championship match against Class C-1 host Raymond Central (15-7) was where York lost its only set on Saturday. After falling 25-18 in the opening frame, the Dukes rattled off two straight wins of 25-11 and 25-23 to earn the 2-1 victory.
Winning an invite on Saturday was nice. But there’s still more work to be done as York (17-5) hosts a triangular against Lexington (12-8) and Adams Central (12-7) on Tuesday, beginning at 5 p.m.
“This week we start over with new goals. Tuesday’s triangle will have a lot of impact on conference seeding,” Ericson said. “There are still some areas we need to continue to grow, but I like the progression track we are on.”
York 2, Crete 0
Support Local Journalism
Masa Scheierman, York’s 6-foot junior, led the team with nine kills. Senior Natalie Rockenbach had six set assists while junior Brynn Hirschfeld added four.
The Dukes had major success at the service line, netting nine aces. Erin Case had the most with four.
York 2, Nebraska City 0
Scheierman and Case were the two hammers that pounded the Pioneers in this match. Scheierman finished with a team-high nine kills while Case was right behind her with eight. Rockenbach dished out 14 assists while Hirschfeld had seven.
The Dukes recorded eight aces with Scheierman connecting on three while senior Addison Legg and Case each had two.
York 2, Raymond Central 1
York picked up its 17th win of the season against the Mustangs, and Scheierman’s 23 kills led the way.
“I love how our girls bounced back after that first-set loss. Being down 10 in set one, their confidence and focus continued to grow,” Ericson said. “We pulled to within three, but let them finish out the set even though I felt like we had the momentum. I love how we carried that right into set two and dominated pretty much every aspect.”
Case chipped in with 11 kills while Legg had eight. Rockenbach had 23 assists while Hirschfeld had 18.
“Set three was a battle back and forth,” Ericson said. “Addison really stepped up in set three and was a pivotal factor in winning the deciding set.”
York at Raymond Central Invite volleyball (1).JPG
York at Raymond Central Invite volleyball (2).JPG
York at Raymond Central Invite volleyball (3).JPG
York at Raymond Central Invite volleyball (4).JPG
York at Raymond Central Invite volleyball (5).JPG
York at Raymond Central Invite volleyball (6).JPG
York at Raymond Central Invite volleyball (7).JPG
York at Raymond Central Invite volleyball (8).JPG
York at Raymond Central Invite volleyball (9).JPG
York at Raymond Central Invite volleyball (10).JPG
York at Raymond Central Invite volleyball (11).JPG
York at Raymond Central Invite volleyball (12).JPG
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!