Missed opportunities doom Cross County in D1 football final

“We’re proud of that. We knew we had to go play and we put a run together and just came up a little short,” DeLano said. “When I got here 5 years ago we went 1-8 in C-2 and were losing by 50, 60, 70 points a night. We got these guys and most of them have been starting since day one as freshmen and they just kept getting better and better. Their leadership and who they are on the field, in the locker room, off the field, all of it – the underclassmen had a great group to look up to and build off of now going into the future.”