Missed opportunities doom Cross County in D1 football final

LINCOLN – In the Cross County Cougars’ road matchup against the Howells-Dodge Jaguars in the regular season, a 24-point fourth-quarter outburst from the visiting team turned a rout into a nail-biter, with the Jaguars ultimately prevailing 40-38. During the rematch in the Class D1 finals at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, there was no Cross County rally as Howells-Dodge scored three touchdowns in the second quarter en route to a 42-12 win Monday morning.
“They’re disciplined. They take you out of your comfort zone a little bit,” Cougars head coach Hayden DeLano said of the Jaguars. “They don’t try and force the issue, so that’s who Coach Speirs is, that’s why he’s been here I think 11 times now and he’s got gold medals to go with it. They’re good at what they do. They bought into it, they understand it and they can outspeed you a little bit.”
Both defenses ruled the first quarter, as Shayden Lundstrom intercepted Howells-Dodge quarterback Gavin Nelson on the third play from scrimmage to force an early Cross County turnover. The Cougars picked up a first down on their opening possession but ultimately punted.
On the third play of the second Jaguars possession, Alex Noyd punched the ball free from running back Lance Brester and Ethan Brehm pounced on the football at the Howells-Dodge 14-yard line for another turnover.
Lundstrom scrambled for 19 yards on a third-and-16 to put Cross County in business, but on second-and-goal from the 1 the quarterback coughed up the ball and the Jaguars recovered for a critical turnover of their own.
The Cougars forced turnovers on each of the Jaguars’ first two possessions but walked away empty-handed as the two teams remained scoreless after the opening 12 minutes.
“You force two turnovers in the first quarter and score no points – when you’re down to the 1 and you turn it over, that stuff will haunt you,” DeLano said. “You’ve got to make that plays if you’re going to win state and we didn’t and they did.”
Howells-Dodge running back Levi Belina broke loose for a 44-yard touchdown on the opening play of the second quarter, the first of four scores on the day for the senior. After a Cougars three-and-out, the Jaguars marched down the field and Brester capped the possession with a four-yard score to make it 14-0 with just over five minutes remaining in the half.
Cross County couldn’t find any rhythm on its next possession and the Jaguars pounced again as Belina rumbled into the end zone from seven yards out to give Howells-Dodge a 20-0 lead with 1:37 to play in the first half.
The Cougars finally got something going in the running game on the next drive, as seniors Carter Seim and Haiden Hild broke off gains of 12 and 10 yards, respectively. Seim rumbled 19 yards to the Howells-Dodge 20 on the next play, but Cross County again walked away with nothing after Seim fumbled on fourth down inside the Jaguars’ 10-yard line.
Cross County got the ball to open the second half and promptly went three-and-out. Howells-Dodge blocked the punt and the ensuing return set the Jaguars up at the Cougars’ 9-yard line. Belina punched it in on the next play for his third score of the game to make it 26-0.
On the next drive, Lundstrom found Hild for a 55-yard gain to put Cross County in business. After a holding penalty set up first-and-goal from the 13, Lundstrom found Izaac Dickey and the sophomore rumbled 13 yards to the house to put the Cougars on the board.
Howell-Dodge narrowly avoided disaster on the ensuing kickoff, as the returner could not cleanly field the ball and Cross County made a tackle in the end zone. However, officials ruled he never had possession, making it a touchback instead of a safety.
The Cross County defense answered the call, forcing a three-and-out to give the offense the ball back down 26-6 with 5:15 remaining in the third quarter.
If momentum had shifted to the Cougars, the Jaguars took it back on the next Cross County possession. After the Cougars picked up a first down, a holding set up first-and-20 from their own 24.
Two runs and an incompletion set up fourth-and-13; DeLano elected to go for it and Lundstrom fired an incompletion as Cross County turned it over on downs.
Belina raced into the end zone from 16 yards out three plays later to extend the lead to 34-6 with 1:43 left in the third quarter, and Cross County never seriously threatened again.
The Jaguars picked off Lundstrom on the final play of the third quarter and scored on the next drive to make it 42-6 with just over nine and a half minutes to play.
Cross County methodically moved the ball down the field on its next possession, with Hild finding Cory Hollinger for a 25-yard touchdown pass to provide the final margin.
The Cougars actually held a 274-259 edge in total yardage, but Howells-Dodge gashed the defense for 253 rushing yards while Cross County’s own prolific rushing attack managed 172 yards on 42 carries.
“I think we were averaging like 420 yards a game and if we had 100 tonight it’ll be a miracle,” DeLano said. “It was tough. We didn’t do anything different, we didn’t prepare any different. They just played lights out, so credit to them.”
Belina finished with 143 yards and four scores on 23 carries, and the senior also threw for a touchdown to guide the Jaguars to the championship.
Lundstrom completed four of eight passes for 77 yards with a touchdown and an interception for Cross County, while Hild connected on one of four tries for 25 yards and a score.
Seim led the Cougars’ rushing attack with 97 yards on 22 carries, while Lundstrom added 38 rushing yards on 11 touches and Hild notched eight carries for 33 yards.
Haiden caught three passes for 64 yards to lead the Cougars in the receiving game. Hollinger added one reception for 25 yards and a touchdown while Dickey hauled in one pass for a 13-yard score.
Eleven seniors suited up for the final time for Cross County – Lundstrom, Seim, Hild, Hollinger, Brehm, Cameron Graham, Damon Mickey, Channer Marsden, Colby Bolton, Jentry Lovejoy and Owen Renken.
The group played a key role in the revival of the program, which went 1-8 during DeLano’s first season and just reached its first state championship finals for the first time since Stromsburg and Benedict consolidated back in 2002.
“We’re proud of that. We knew we had to go play and we put a run together and just came up a little short,” DeLano said. “When I got here 5 years ago we went 1-8 in C-2 and were losing by 50, 60, 70 points a night. We got these guys and most of them have been starting since day one as freshmen and they just kept getting better and better. Their leadership and who they are on the field, in the locker room, off the field, all of it – the underclassmen had a great group to look up to and build off of now going into the future.”