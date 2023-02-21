CENTRAL CITY – The Centennial Broncos went into the C1-8 subdistrict as the No. 4 seed. To advance to Tuesday’s semifinals they would need to defeat the No. 5 seed Milford Eagles for the second time this year.

The Broncos came up short on Monday night as they dropped a 31-30 heartbreaker at the Central City Monolithic Dome in the opening round of subdistrict action.

The telltale stat was Centennial’s 1 of 8 effort at the free throw line.

Centennial had defeated the Eagles back on December 16, 46-36, but both teams struggled offensively all night long.

The Broncos led 10-5 at the end of the first quarter, but Milford went on a 10-4 run in the second and led at the break 15-14.

The Eagles increased their lead to 21-19 through three quarters and in the fourth both offenses started to jell a little better, but despite the 11-10 scoring advantage for the Broncos, they came up one-point short.

Leading the scoring for Centennial was junior Alex Hirschfeld with 10 and senior Maj Nisly added eight.

Centennial went 13 of 45 from the field for 29% and 3 of 13 from behind the arc for 23%.

Devin Slawnyk led with six rebounds, Nisly had three assists and the team came up with four steals.

Nisly, John Fehlhafer, Lane Zimmer, Shawn Rathjen and Jayde Gumaer all capped their senior seasons.

Milford (11-13) 5 10 6 10-31

Centennial (14-9) 10 4 5 11-30