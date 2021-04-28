Minutemen blank Duke boys 7-nil in soccer

LEXINGTON-The Dukes’ March match-up with Class B No. 2 Lexington at the home of the Minutemen was finally played Tuesday night.

The original scheduled game was postponed by winter weather.

York and Lexington met in the finals of the Central Conference about 11 days ago and the Minuteman (14-1) defeated the Dukes 10-0.

On Tuesday night it was much of the same as Lexington rolled to a 7-0 win to drop York to 7-8 as they head into their season home finale against Crete on Thursday.

The Dukes gave up 38 shots and seven corner kicks as the No. 2 Minutemen rolled.

The Dukes finished the game with six shots and senior keeper Chase Collingham had 10 of York’s 17 saves. He also gave up six of Lexington’s seven goals.

York and Crete will cap the regular season with game time scheduled for 5 p.m. at the York Cornerstone Sports Complex.

As the No. 3 seed, the Dukes earned a bye out of Saturday’s opening round and will play 6 p.m. Monday in the B-7 subdistrict at Grand Island Northwest High School. Their opponent will be determined by Saturday results.

On the girls’ side of the subdistrict, York will take on Kearney Catholic in Aurora on Saturday. No time has been announced.