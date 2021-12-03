Milford's fast start leaves Panther boys behind

GENEVA – The Fillmore Central Panthers needed to come out in the second half and cut into the Milford Eagles’ 14-point lead.

That didn’t happen, not from the start of the second half anyway.

Milford built their lead to 41-21 and while the Panthers made a run in the third quarter, Milford left Geneva with a 54-35 win in boys hoops Friday night.

Milford used a 12-0 run to open the game and never gave up that lead despite the Panthers fighting back to trim the deficit to 17-11 in the first quarter.

They also trimmed the Milford lead from 41-21 to 44-34 in the third quarter behind Isaiah Lauby with nine in the period.

Fillmore Central kept their hopes alive into the fourth quarter as senior Lauby led all players with 20 points and Jayden Wolf added eight.

The Panthers also hurt themselves in the turnover department with eight in the final quarter to finish the game with 23.

Milford was led in scoring by Seth Stutzman with 18 and 12 each from Jaxon Weyand and Carter Roth.