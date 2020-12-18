Milford zones up, stops Centennial offense

UTICA — The Centennial Broncos boys basketball team didn’t have an answer for the Milford Eagles’ 1-3-1 zone defense Friday night, and it resulted in a 49-37 loss at home in Utica.

After a fast-paced opening quarter where Centennial led 15-14, Milford hunkered down in the zone and the Broncos couldn’t solve it. Milford wound up taking a 19-18 lead into halftime.

The Eagles, who improved to 4-0 with the win, looked like they wanted to switch things up defensively to slow down Broncos’ junior Jake Bargen. Bargen, who scored a game-high 24 points in Tuesday night’s road win over Fairbury, scored 11 right out of the gate in the first eight minutes on Friday and was getting to the basket with ease.

The zone did its job in not only slowing down Bargen, but the Broncos’ offense as a whole. Bargen scored just seven points in the final three quarters and finished with 18 points.

Milford was led by point guard Micah Hartwig, who scored 18 to lead the Eagles. He provided an outside shooting presence for his team with three 3s.

Milford outscored Centennial 14-8 in the third quarter and 16-11 in the final stanza to seal the win. Jaxon Weyand chipped in with 13 points for the Eagles and went 4-for-4 at the free-throw line.