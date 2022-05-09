Milford wins Southern Nebraska league golf title

CLAY CENTER-The Milford Eagles won the delayed Southern Nebraska Conference golf championship on Friday in Clay Center.

The meet was originally scheduled for Thursday, but weather pushed the players back one day.

Milford finished with a team score of 344, while Sandy Creek, Heartland and Thayer Central all came in with scores of 353.

The Heartland Huskies ended up placing third after the playoff, while Thayer Central was second and Sandy Creek took fourth.

Fillmore Central was fifth with a 362 and sixth went to Centennial with a stroke total of 371.

Nobody could keep up with Thayer Central’s Zach Vandervoort who fired a 64, 10 strokes clear of Fillmore Central’s Alex Schademann who placed second with a 74.

Heartland’s Jacob Regier was third with an 81, fourth place went to Milford’s Colton Hauder with an 82 and Milford’s Cole Toovey was fifth with an 84.

Rounding out scoring for the Huskies was Creighton Friesen who finished seventh with an 85, Reeve Oswald had a 93 and Ryan Hiebner carded a 94. Heartland’s fifth golfer was Andrew Franz and he ended the day with a 97.

Fillmore Central’s Aidan Trowbridge had a 94, Tyler Cumpston a 96 and Travis Meyer a 98. The fifth Panther golfer was Kellan Wusk who struggled to a 109.

Centennial was led by Alex Hirschfeld with an 85 for a sixth place medal, Lance Haberman fired a 91, Reiden Fowler finished with a 95. Topping off Bronco scoring was Sam Ehlers with a 100. Centennial’s fifth golfer was Micah Richters who tallied a 110.

Both Heartland and Fillmore Central will be in Hebron on Wednesday for the Thayer Central Invite.

Team scoring-1.Milford 344, 2.Thayer Central 353, 3.Heartland 353, 4.Sandy Creek 353, 5.Fillmore Central 362, 6.Centennial 371, 7.Fairbury 374, 8.Sutton 378, 9.David City 379, 10.Superior 445