 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Milford wins Southern Nebraska league golf title

  • Updated
  • 0
Huskies Regier and Friesen medal at SNC tourney

Medalists at the Southern Nebraska Conference Golf Championships on Friday for the Heartland Huskies were Jacob Regier who finished third and Creighton Friesen who was seventh.

 Courtesy photo

CLAY CENTER-The Milford Eagles won the delayed Southern Nebraska Conference golf championship on Friday in Clay Center.

The meet was originally scheduled for Thursday, but weather pushed the players back one day.

Milford finished with a team score of 344, while Sandy Creek, Heartland and Thayer Central all came in with scores of 353.

The Heartland Huskies ended up placing third after the playoff, while Thayer Central was second and Sandy Creek took fourth.

Fillmore Central was fifth with a 362 and sixth went to Centennial with a stroke total of 371.

Nobody could keep up with Thayer Central’s Zach Vandervoort who fired a 64, 10 strokes clear of Fillmore Central’s Alex Schademann who placed second with a 74.

Heartland’s Jacob Regier was third with an 81, fourth place went to Milford’s Colton Hauder with an 82 and Milford’s Cole Toovey was fifth with an 84.

People are also reading…

Rounding out scoring for the Huskies was Creighton Friesen who finished seventh with an 85, Reeve Oswald had a 93 and Ryan Hiebner carded a 94. Heartland’s fifth golfer was Andrew Franz and he ended the day with a 97.

Fillmore Central’s Aidan Trowbridge had a 94, Tyler Cumpston a 96 and Travis Meyer a 98. The fifth Panther golfer was Kellan Wusk who struggled to a 109.

Centennial was led by Alex Hirschfeld with an 85 for a sixth place medal, Lance Haberman fired a 91, Reiden Fowler finished with a 95. Topping off Bronco scoring was Sam Ehlers with a 100. Centennial’s fifth golfer was Micah Richters who tallied a 110.

Both Heartland and Fillmore Central will be in Hebron on Wednesday for the Thayer Central Invite.

Team scoring-1.Milford 344, 2.Thayer Central 353, 3.Heartland 353, 4.Sandy Creek 353, 5.Fillmore Central 362, 6.Centennial 371, 7.Fairbury 374, 8.Sutton 378, 9.David City 379, 10.Superior 445

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Lewis Hamilton tells Tom Brady that Miami GP is F1's Super Bowl

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News