Milford upends Fillmore Central et al in softball

MILFORD – The Milford Eagles scored seven runs over the third and fourth innings as they held on Tuesday night for an 8-6 win over the Fillmore Central/Exeter-Milligan/Friend Panthers.

Both teams had nine hits in the contest, but a pair of home runs by Milford’s Izzy Yeakley and some clutch hits for RBIs by the Eagles over the third and fourth frames gave the hosts an 8-2 lead and they held on as Panthers mounted a comeback charge in the seventh.

In the top of the seventh down by six runs, Abby Nichols reached on a single, Bailey Hafer doubled and with one out Ashley Braun smoked a three-run bomb to make it 8-5.

With two outs, Kaili Head pulled the Panthers even closer with a home run. The Panthers had two more runners on base when the third out was recorded. Head also homered in the top of the first to lead off the game. She was 4 for 4 in the game as she also added a triple and a double, drove in two runs and scored three times.

Milford was led by Yeackley who was 3 for 3 with two blasts and two RBIs, Kaitlin Kontor was 2 for 2 and Kelly Bousquet went 2 for 3 with a double and a single.

The Panthers used three pitchers as Amy Lauby, Lilly Ellison and Braun all saw time in the circle.