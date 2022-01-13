Milford manhandles Dukes and Twisters in mat duals

In actuality the first match occurred at 113, as Milford was open at 106 pounds allowing Koy Mentink to get his hand raised and earn six points for the Twisters.

The first match wrestled was Milford’s Cooper Rea with a pin of the Twisters’ Kalan Lane at 47 seconds of the first period.

The Eagles extended their lead to 42-6 when Joey Kenning at 126 pinned Liam White of CC/O in 52 seconds.

At 132 pounds No. 1 Eli Vondra in Class C picked up the pin over Tony DeWitt in 1:31.

In a matchup of state rated wrestlers at 160, No. 1 Cameron Graham of CCO defeated No. 6 Carter Springer 9-0 to stay undefeated on the year.

York 54, Cross County/Osceola 15

The two local teams got after it in the second dual of the night and it was pretty much the same story for the Twisters, just too many open weight classes to be competitive in the final score.

The Twisters did record a win at 160 as Graham pinned Dylan Bower with 38 seconds remaining in the first period and Ty Racek defeated Calan Hoffman by decision at 7-3. The Cougars other six points came at 182 where Ethan Brehm won by forfeit.