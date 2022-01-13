Milford manhandles Dukes and Twisters in mat duals

Milford dominates both York and Cross County/Osceola
York rolls in match up with Cross County Twisters 54-15
MILFORD – The No. 2 team in the individual rankings in Class C, the Milford Eagles, hosted the Cross County/Osceola Twisters and York Dukes in dual wrestling on Thursday night at Milford High School.
Milford ranks as the No. 4 team in duals according to Nebraska Scholastic Wrestling Coaches Association-Huskerland ratings as of January 13.
Neither Cross County/Osceola nor York is ranked in their respective class.
The Eagles have five wrestlers who came into action Thursday night ranked in the top six of their weight class.
CC/O has one wrestler rated and that is Class C defending champion Cameron Graham who won the title at 152. He is No. 1 at 160 pounds.
Milford opened the meet with a 72-10 win over the Cross County/Osceola Twisters who had several open weight classes.
York followed that up with a 54-15 win over CC/O and Milford completed the sweep with a 63-12 win over the Dukes.
Milford 72, Cross County/Osceola 10
The Twisters had open weight classes from 170 pounds through 285 pounds and before a match even took place the No. 2 rated Eagles led 30-0.
In actuality the first match occurred at 113, as Milford was open at 106 pounds allowing Koy Mentink to get his hand raised and earn six points for the Twisters.
The first match wrestled was Milford’s Cooper Rea with a pin of the Twisters’ Kalan Lane at 47 seconds of the first period.
The Eagles extended their lead to 42-6 when Joey Kenning at 126 pinned Liam White of CC/O in 52 seconds.
At 132 pounds No. 1 Eli Vondra in Class C picked up the pin over Tony DeWitt in 1:31.
In a matchup of state rated wrestlers at 160, No. 1 Cameron Graham of CCO defeated No. 6 Carter Springer 9-0 to stay undefeated on the year.
York 54, Cross County/Osceola 15
The two local teams got after it in the second dual of the night and it was pretty much the same story for the Twisters, just too many open weight classes to be competitive in the final score.
The Twisters did record a win at 160 as Graham pinned Dylan Bower with 38 seconds remaining in the first period and Ty Racek defeated Calan Hoffman by decision at 7-3. The Cougars other six points came at 182 where Ethan Brehm won by forfeit.
York’s mat wins came from Brody Epp at 106 over Koy Mentink (4-2), Isaac Ciro at 113 pinned Kalan Lane in the first period with 47 seconds remaining and Koy Geiek over Liam White at 35 seconds of period one.
The rest of the Duke scoring came via six open weight classes by the Twisters.
Milford 63 York 12
Of the possible 14 matches, 11 were decided on the mat in the dual between the Dukes and the Eagles.
The No. 2 team in Class C didn’t take long to flex their muscles as they led 18-0 with wins at 220 and 285 pounds and the Dukes with an open weight at 195.
York made it 18-6 when they picked up six points the easy way with Milford open at 106.
Milford won all the matches from 113 to 132 to open an insurmountable lead of 42-6.
The Milford string was broken by Dakota Brown at 138 as he defeated Hunter Dickinson 6-2 and freshman Brooks Loosvelt followed that up with a win at 145 over Tyce Lopez by the final score of 3-2.
Milford stopped the York streak at 152 as Class C No. 6 Jack Chapman pinned Calan Hoffman in one minute for his 100th pin.
The Eagles’ Carter Springer won at 160 over Brower (3:01) and in the 170 pound match it was No. 2 Christopher Scdoris up against York sophomore Seth Erickson.
The first period was scoreless, but with Scdoris on top in the second he took a 4-3 lead to the third period.
The lead grew to 6-3, but Erickson scored an escape and takedown with 19 seconds remaining to tie the match at 6-6.
Scdoris pulled off the win over the final three seconds with a takedown and an 8-6 victory.
York will be back on the mats Saturday at the Northwest Duals with matches scheduled to get underway at 11 a.m.