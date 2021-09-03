 Skip to main content
Milford handles Centennial in volleyball
Milford handles Centennial in volleyball

UTICA – The Centennial Broncos fell to 3-3 on the year when they dropped a 3-1 decision to the Milford Eagles in Southern Nebraska Conference volleyball.

Milford took the opening set 25-22, before Centennial flipped the script with a win by the same score in the second game.

The Eagles (2-2) won the next two games by scores of 25-14 and 26-24.

Centennial returns to action Tuesday to host the Sandy Creek Cougars in a Southern Nebraska Conference match.

