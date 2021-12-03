Milford girls best Fillmore Central in girls hoops

GENEVA – The Milford Eagle girls came out in the second half and put the clamps on the Fillmore Central offense holding them scoreless in the third quarter.
The Eagles went on a 14-0 run to open a 34-25 lead and the Panthers could not put together a comeback as they dropped their home opener 50-38 in SNC action.
Milford jumped to the early 10-3 lead, but it was the Panthers who put together a run of 13-0 from the 3:02 mark of the first quarter to the clock showing 4:51 in the second following a Lexi Theis steal and basket to give the hosts a an 18-12 lead.
Fillmore Central increased the margin to 23-15 on a 3-pointer from Abby Nichols, but the Eagles closed out the quarter on a 5-2 run to get back to within five points at the break.
Both teams were throwing the ball all over the place as turnovers dictated the tempo for both teams in their runs.
Fillmore Central was 0 of 7 from the floor in the third quarter, but a more telling statistic was seven turnovers.
Milford’s Ayla Roth heated up as she scored 13 of her game high 21 points in the second half, seven of those coming over the first 2:35 of the fourth quarter when the Eagles extended their lead to 40-29.
Panther Faith Engle tried to bring the FC back as she finished the game with 12 points, four of those in the fourth quarter. Nichols scored five of her 12 points in the fourth quarter which included a 3-pointer, her second of the game.
Milford was 17 of 39 from the field and that included 8 of 17 on three-pointers as Roth hit four of the eight by the Eagles. Tanya Miller added 10 points and Kaitlin Konter finished with nine.
Milford was 8 of 17 at the free throw line and out rebounded the Panthers 25-24. Both teams pushed up some high numbers in the turnover category with FC logging 26 and Milford 25.
Fillmore Central was 11 of 33 from the floor and just 4 of 13 on shots from behind the circle. They finished 12 of 19 at the free throw line.
The Panthers, 0-1, will be back in action today as they travel to Fairbury for an afternoon game with the Jeffs.
Milford (1-0) 12 8 12 18-50
Fillmore Central (0-1) 7 18 0 13- 38
MILFORD (50)- Kontor 9, A.Roth 21, Miller 10, Yeackley 4, T. Roth 6. Totals-17-39 (8-17) 8-17-50.
FC (38)- Engle 12, Nichols 12, Head 5, Theis 9. Totals- 11-33 (4-13) 12-19 38.