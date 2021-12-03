Milford girls best Fillmore Central in girls hoops

GENEVA – The Milford Eagle girls came out in the second half and put the clamps on the Fillmore Central offense holding them scoreless in the third quarter.

The Eagles went on a 14-0 run to open a 34-25 lead and the Panthers could not put together a comeback as they dropped their home opener 50-38 in SNC action.

Milford jumped to the early 10-3 lead, but it was the Panthers who put together a run of 13-0 from the 3:02 mark of the first quarter to the clock showing 4:51 in the second following a Lexi Theis steal and basket to give the hosts a an 18-12 lead.

Fillmore Central increased the margin to 23-15 on a 3-pointer from Abby Nichols, but the Eagles closed out the quarter on a 5-2 run to get back to within five points at the break.

Both teams were throwing the ball all over the place as turnovers dictated the tempo for both teams in their runs.

Fillmore Central was 0 of 7 from the floor in the third quarter, but a more telling statistic was seven turnovers.