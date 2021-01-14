Milford flexes their muscle at York triangular

YORK-Milford rated No. 4 in the dual rankings in C and Cross County/Osceola the No. 5 rated Tournament team in Class C were in town Thursday night to take on the Dukes in triangular action.

Milford put on a clinic as they topped the Dukes 54-25 and followed that up with a 60-12 win over the CCO Twisters.

The battle between the two local teams was all York as the Twisters gave away too many points with open weight classes and York won the head-to-head battle 48-24.

York 48, Cross County/Osceola 24

It was supposed to be the second marquee matchup of the night with a pair of No. 1 rated wrestlers going head-to-head in the 160 pound match.

York’s Kobe Lyons, No. 1 in Class B at 160 and Cross County/Osceola’s Cameron Graham the No. 1 rated grappler at 152 in C.

Some of the luster of that matchup was lost when Graham lost to Milford’s Carter Springer 12-7.

It was the final match of the night and meant nothing in the team points as the Dukes had that sewn up early in the dual.

Lyons took the early lead and held on for the 3-2 win.

The Dukes won the dual with CCO 48-24.