Milford flexes their muscle at York triangular

YORK-Milford rated No. 4 in the dual rankings in C and Cross County/Osceola the No. 5 rated Tournament team in Class C were in town Thursday night to take on the Dukes in triangular action.
Milford put on a clinic as they topped the Dukes 54-25 and followed that up with a 60-12 win over the CCO Twisters.
The battle between the two local teams was all York as the Twisters gave away too many points with open weight classes and York won the head-to-head battle 48-24.
York 48, Cross County/Osceola 24
It was supposed to be the second marquee matchup of the night with a pair of No. 1 rated wrestlers going head-to-head in the 160 pound match.
York’s Kobe Lyons, No. 1 in Class B at 160 and Cross County/Osceola’s Cameron Graham the No. 1 rated grappler at 152 in C.
Some of the luster of that matchup was lost when Graham lost to Milford’s Carter Springer 12-7.
It was the final match of the night and meant nothing in the team points as the Dukes had that sewn up early in the dual.
Lyons took the early lead and held on for the 3-2 win.
The Dukes won the dual with CCO 48-24.
Other wins were recorded by; Seth Erickson over Jakob Hogan (1:36); Kaden Lyons over Ethan Brehm at 182; Payton Albers defeated Conner Jones 9-3 at 195; Kadence Velde upset Terrence Hayes 3-2 and Hudson Holoch scored the pin of Tyler Shoup in 3:03.
At 126 pounds Thomas Ivey won by forfeit recording his 150th win of his career.
Wins for Cross County/Osceola were recorded by Kyle Sterup at 220; Dalton Noble at 138 and Leighton Nuttelman at 145.
Milford 54, York 25
The Milford Eagles, the N0. 4 ranked dual team in Class C had just too much firepower for the Dukes, especially in the lower weight classes where they outscored the Dukes 35- 7, through weight classes 106 to 145 pounds.
In the marquee matchup of the dual between the two teams, defending Class C 113-pound state champion Konner Schluckebier of Milford took on York’s Ivey who came in rated as the No. 6 wrestler at 126 pounds in Class B. Schluckebier was 27-1 and rated No. 3 and Ivey was 14-3.
It was all Schluckebier from the start as he built a 5-0 lead at the end of the first period and opened the margin to 8-0 heading to the final two minutes.
The Milford grappler won the match when he pinned Ivey with 1 minute and 7 seconds left.
York picked up wins at 160 with Lyons getting the pin over No. 6 Springer in the second period; Kaden Lyons was a 14-5 winner over Thomas Vance. Lyons is rated No. 5 at 170 in B.
At 220 pounds, Morgan Collingham defeated Lorenzo Temple 5-4 and at 285, Velde pinned Trey Lyon with 39 seconds left in the first period that gave the Dukes a 19-18 lead at the time
York’s only points in the lower weight classes were won by Koy Gieck at 113 pounds with Milford having an open weight class.
Milford 60, Cross County/Osceola 12
The matchup between Cross County/Osceola and Milford started off with an upset.
Milford’s Springer who faced B No. 1 Lyons in the opening match with York, handed Cameron Graham his first defeat of the season by the final score of 12-7. Springer nearly pinned the No. 1 rated grappler at 152 in Class C, in the first period, but Graham (22-1) kept his hopes alive fighting off several Springer chances to score the pin.
That win sparked three more consecutive wins by the Eagles as they built a 21-0 lead before Class C No. 1 220-pounder Kyle Sterup pinned the Eagles Hunter Oborny to put the Cross County/Osceola Twisters on the board.
At 285 the Eagles scored a second upset as Temple, picked up the 6-4 win over Terrence Hayes who came in rated No. 6 at heavyweight.
Milford picked up another win at 106 with Kohout to open their lead to 30-6.
The Twisters were open at the next four weight classes and Milford’s advantage grew to 54-12.
The Eagles won the dual 60-12.
The Dukes will be in action Saturday at the Northwest Duals, while Cross County will host their invite at Cross County High School.