Milford blows away field at Bob Arehart Wrestling Invite

FRIEND – The Fillmore Central Panthers finished runner-up on Saturday at the Bob Arehart Wrestling Invite in Friend, but they were a distant second to Milford. The Eagles registered four bracket titles and medaled 11 wrestlers.
Milford scored 225.5 points, the Panthers notched 154 and Thayer Central recorded 146 points to round out the top three. Fourth place went to Yutan with 142 points and rounding out the top five was Tri-County with 125.
Centennial just missed out on a top-five finish with 103 points.
Fillmore Central had just one champion, as Alex Schademann (5-0) at 132 pounds defeated the No. 1 wrestler in Class D – Brenner McLaughlin of Thayer Central – 12-6. He also toppled the Milford’s Eli Vondra, the No. 2 wrestler in Class C, by major decision 14-4.
At 113 pounds, Aidan Trowbridge (4-1) placed second, while Noah Monroe (3-1) recorded a second-place finish at 138 pounds Noah Monroe (3-1) and Treven Stassiness (4-1) finished as the runner-up at 152 pounds.
At heavyweight, Markey Hinrichs (4-1) was second to Centennial’s Carson Fehlhafer, the Class C defending state champion.
Other wrestling medaling for the Panthers included Aiden Hinrichs (4-1) with a third-place finish at 145 and Jackson Turner (3-2) and Carson Adams (2-3), who took fourth at 170 and 220 pounds, respectively.
Centennial had 11 wrestlers in action, and they brought home seven medals.
The Broncos finished with two champions as Fehlhafer won at 285 and Garrison Schernikau won the 120-pound bracket as he improved to 9-1.
The only second place medal went to 106-pounder Treyton Stewart, who improved to 5-2 on the season.
Additionally, Centennial got fourth-place finishes from Keenan Kosek (6-3) at 138 pounds and Jarrett Dodson (8-2) fourth at 145. Cyrus Songster (6-4) placed sixth at 160 pounds, while Austin Patchin brought home a sixth-place medal at 220 pounds.
Centennial will host their tri on Thursday, Dec. 9, with action getting underway at 5:30 p.m.
Fillmore Central will be at Tri-County on Thursday and at the Osceola Invite on Saturday.
Team scores-1.Milford 225.5, 2.Fillmore Central 154, 3.Thayer Central 146, 4.Yutan 142, 5.Tri-County 125, 6.Centennial 103, 7.Shenandoah, IA 86, 8.Crete 66, 9.Lincoln Lutheran 61.5, 10.Palmer 54.5, 11.Hi-Line 47.5, 12.Southern 26, 13.Friend 12, 14.Dorchester 4.