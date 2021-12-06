Milford blows away field at Bob Arehart Wrestling Invite

FRIEND – The Fillmore Central Panthers finished runner-up on Saturday at the Bob Arehart Wrestling Invite in Friend, but they were a distant second to Milford. The Eagles registered four bracket titles and medaled 11 wrestlers.

Milford scored 225.5 points, the Panthers notched 154 and Thayer Central recorded 146 points to round out the top three. Fourth place went to Yutan with 142 points and rounding out the top five was Tri-County with 125.

Centennial just missed out on a top-five finish with 103 points.

Fillmore Central had just one champion, as Alex Schademann (5-0) at 132 pounds defeated the No. 1 wrestler in Class D – Brenner McLaughlin of Thayer Central – 12-6. He also toppled the Milford’s Eli Vondra, the No. 2 wrestler in Class C, by major decision 14-4.

At 113 pounds, Aidan Trowbridge (4-1) placed second, while Noah Monroe (3-1) recorded a second-place finish at 138 pounds Noah Monroe (3-1) and Treven Stassiness (4-1) finished as the runner-up at 152 pounds.

At heavyweight, Markey Hinrichs (4-1) was second to Centennial’s Carson Fehlhafer, the Class C defending state champion.