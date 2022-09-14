 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
SOFTBALL

Milford blanks Centennial on softball diamond

UTICA – The Milford offense plated a trio of runs in the third inning to break open what had been a scoreless tie against Centennial, but the Eagles weren’t done as they added five more runs in the fourth and another in the fifth to roll to a 9-0 win over the Broncos on Tuesday evening.

Cora Hoffschnieder recorded half of Centennial’s four hits, while Rylee Menze and Kenzie Steckly also tallied base knocks. Milford, meanwhile, got multiple hits from four different batters – Addisyn Mowinkel, Maeli Kubicek, Izzy Yeackley and Camille Stauffer. Mowinkel, Kubicek and Yeackley all bopped home runs and Kubicek tallied four RBIs while Yeackley drove in a pair.

Savannah Horne took the loss for Centennial, allowing six runs on eight hits and a walk with a pair of strikeouts in 3 1/3 innings. Ava Fischer tossed 1 2/3 innings of relief and issued a trio of runs on three hits.

Myranda Schildt picked up the win for the Eagles, allowing no runs on four hits with five Ks in five innings.

