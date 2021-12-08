Middle two quarters favor Exeter-Milligan in 62-48 win

BRAINARD – The Exeter-Milligan Timberwolves won the second and third quarters by a huge margin on their way to the 62-48 win over the East Butler Tigers in boys Crossroads Conference action on Tuesday night.

East Butler (1-2) led 15-14 after the first eight minutes, but over the next 16 minutes Exeter-Milligan rolled to a 38-19 scoring advantage and led 52-34 headed to the final quarter of action.

The third quarter put the final nail in the coffin as the Timberwolves out scored the hosts 23-12.

A balanced scoring attack with four players in double figures was the key to the T-Wolves’ win.

Tyler Due led the way with 14 points, Marcus Krupicka added 13 and both Michael Bartu and Kole Svec chipped in with 10. The Timberwolves were 11 of 17 at the free throw line.

East Butler was led in scoring by Ryan Sullivan with 14 and Alex Pierce with 12. The Tigers were 9 of 15 at the charity stripe.

Exeter-Milligan (2-1) will face a tough non-conference opponent when they head to Heartland on Friday.