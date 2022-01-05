Middle School wrestlers in the spotlight

YMS wrestling season recapped

York Middle School wrestling coaches Matt Maltsburger, Larry Jacobsen, Brent Brown, and Dylan Olmstead recognize and congratulate the kids on another great year. Throughout the season, the team competed in and won duals against Aurora, Grand Island Westridge, and Columbus Lakeview. Eighth grader Ty Ericson was credited with competing a hard-fought undefeated season.

On Dec. 11, York competed at the Boone Central Invite in Albion against 16 other teams. York won the tournament with 401 team points. Tying for second were Norfolk and Columbus with 325 points. Third was Grand Island Westridge with 270 points.

York's individual results are as follows:

Tournament champions were Kade Gieck, Mason Boyden, Luke Holthe, Ty Erickson, Colt Eimermann, Aidan Kadavy, Greysen Light, Jackson Holoch, Ashtyn Demuth, Jesus Gonzales Hernandez, Brody Mattox, Zayden Londene, Joshua Hartley, Carter Heath, James Samson, and Avery Albers.

Placing second were Harley Winterrowd, Jaquin Alverez, Angel Delira, Shaun Garret, Julio Chavez Rios, James Samson, Chris Butrick, and Zaden Murphy.