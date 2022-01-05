 Skip to main content
Middle School wrestlers in the spotlight
Middle School wrestlers in the spotlight

YMS wrestlers gather for a team photo

The York Middle School 2021 wrestling team: Front row from left, Julio Chaves Rios, Loysen Johnson, Luke Holthe, Zach Alt, Kadin Tesar, Kade Gieck, Colt Eimermann, Logan Dey, Greyson Light, Harley Winterrowd, Ty Erickson, Drake Scamehorn, and Jaquantae Brinsey.

Second row from left, Adrian Lucas Bufkin, Skyler Schall, Joshua Hartley, Avery Albers, Jesus Gonzales Hernandes, Brody Mattox, Ashtyn Demuth, Troy Schmid, Dadrian Boden, Aidan Kadavy, Mason Boyden, Jaquin Alvereze, Nathan Newman, Ethan Nething, and Zayden Londene. Third row from left, Manager Miley Boyden, Angel Delira, Jackson Holoch, Layton Friesen, James Stutzman, Christopher Butrick, Dax Peterson, Carter Heath, Zaden Murphy, Brayden Wegrzyn, James Samson, Emmitt Dirks, Rylan Gilliland, Shaun Garret, and Manager Abby Nacol.

 Courtesy photo

YMS wrestling season recapped

York Middle School wrestling coaches Matt Maltsburger, Larry Jacobsen, Brent Brown, and Dylan Olmstead recognize and congratulate the kids on another great year. Throughout the season, the team competed in and won duals against Aurora, Grand Island Westridge, and Columbus Lakeview. Eighth grader Ty Ericson was credited with competing a hard-fought undefeated season.

On Dec. 11, York competed at the Boone Central Invite in Albion against 16 other teams. York won the tournament with 401 team points. Tying for second were Norfolk and Columbus with 325 points. Third was Grand Island Westridge with 270 points.

York's individual results are as follows:

Tournament champions were Kade Gieck, Mason Boyden, Luke Holthe, Ty Erickson, Colt Eimermann, Aidan Kadavy, Greysen Light, Jackson Holoch, Ashtyn Demuth, Jesus Gonzales Hernandez, Brody Mattox, Zayden Londene, Joshua Hartley, Carter Heath, James Samson, and Avery Albers.

Placing second were Harley Winterrowd, Jaquin Alverez, Angel Delira, Shaun Garret, Julio Chavez Rios, James Samson, Chris Butrick, and Zaden Murphy.

On Dec. 18, York competed in the Seward Invite against 13 other schools. Individual results are as follows:

Tournament champions were Kade Gieck, Ty Erickson, Colt Eimermann, Emmitt Dirks, and Christopher Butrick.

Placing second were Jackson Holoch, Angel Delira, Brayden Wegrzyn, and Zaden Murphy.

Placing third were Harley Winterrowd, Brody Mattox, and Skyler Schall. Taking fourth were Aidan Kadavy, Greysen Light, Zayden Londene, Carter Heath, and Dax Peterson.

