Middle quarters power BDS boys past McCool

BRUNING – Bruning-Davenport/Shickley and McCool Junction entered the second quarter deadlocked at 13, but the Eagles took control heading into halftime after outscoring the Mustangs 17-6 in the second quarter. BDS expanded its lead with a 19-0 third-quarter run and cruised from there, rolling to a 51-25 win Tuesday night.

McCool Junction shot just 12 of 32 (38%) from the floor, and the Mustangs connected on only one of five chances from beyond the arc.

Ryland Garretson paced the Mustangs with eight points, Mapieu Kuochinin notched six and Chase Wilkinson added five. Ian Stahr scored four points and Isaac Stark added two to round out McCool Junction’s scoring efforts.

Wilkinson and Garretson pulled down four rebounds apiece as McCool Junction finished with 14 boards for the game. Stark dished out three of the Mustangs’ eight assists, while Wilkinson led the team with two of its six steals.

Stats for BDS were not available.

McCool Junction turned the ball over 17 times in the loss and dropped to 6-6 on the season. The Mustangs return to the court Thursday when they welcome the Osceola Bulldogs to town.