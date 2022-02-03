Middle quarters do in Heartland boys in SNC semis

The Cougars shot 26 of 48 from the floor, including 4 of 11 from 3-point range. Meanwhile, Heartland made just 20 of 54 shot attempts and hit on just 3 of 18 chances from deep. Sandy Creek also held an advantage at the foul line, where the Cougars made 9 of 11 free throws to Heartland’s 6-of-11 performance.

Peters paced Heartland with 17 points, nine of which came in the first quarter. The junior drilled eight baskets but made just one of four chances at the charity stripe. Jake Regier joined Peters in double figures with 13 points, seven of which came in the opening stanza.

Arbuck scored nine points, including all three of the Huskies’ points in the second quarter. Senior Trajan Arbuck added seven points – all in the second half – while Zach Quiring notched three to round out Heartland’s scoring efforts.

Sandy Creek placed four in double figures, led by Josh Shaw’s game-high 19 points. Micah Biltoft racked up 17, including a pair of emphatic dunks in the fourth quarter to put the exclamation point on the Cougars’ performance.