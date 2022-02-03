Middle quarters do in Heartland boys in SNC semis
Sandy Creek outscores Huskies 37-12 in second and third quarters of 65-49 win
By Christian Horn
UTICA – For much of the first quarter, the Heartland Huskies and Sandy Creek Cougars traded blows in the teams’ SNC semifinal tilt at Centennial on Thursday night. With 1:42 left in the period, the Huskies’ Trev Peters knocked down a bucket to spark a 10-0 Heartland run that saw the Huskies turn a 12-9 deficit into a 19-12 lead.
When Sandy Creek landed a counterpunch in the second quarter, however, the Huskies could not respond. A Langdon Arbuck bucket gave Heartland a 22-17 lead with 6:17 remaining in the half, but the Huskies would not score again until the 4:37 mark of the third quarter.
In the meantime, the Cougars closed the second period on a 14-0 run and scored the first six points of the third quarter to seize control of the game. They outscored Heartland 19-3 in the second quarter overall to take a 31-22 lead into the locker room and further padded their cushion with an 18-9 advantage in the third quarter.
Sandy Creek racked up a 37-12 edge in the middle two quarters, more than enough breathing room for the Cougars to advance to the finals with a 65-49 win.
The Cougars shot 26 of 48 from the floor, including 4 of 11 from 3-point range. Meanwhile, Heartland made just 20 of 54 shot attempts and hit on just 3 of 18 chances from deep. Sandy Creek also held an advantage at the foul line, where the Cougars made 9 of 11 free throws to Heartland’s 6-of-11 performance.
Peters paced Heartland with 17 points, nine of which came in the first quarter. The junior drilled eight baskets but made just one of four chances at the charity stripe. Jake Regier joined Peters in double figures with 13 points, seven of which came in the opening stanza.
Arbuck scored nine points, including all three of the Huskies’ points in the second quarter. Senior Trajan Arbuck added seven points – all in the second half – while Zach Quiring notched three to round out Heartland’s scoring efforts.
Sandy Creek placed four in double figures, led by Josh Shaw’s game-high 19 points. Micah Biltoft racked up 17, including a pair of emphatic dunks in the fourth quarter to put the exclamation point on the Cougars’ performance.
Drake Lally scored half of his 12 points in the first quarter to help Sandy Creek stay within striking distance early, while Hayden Shuck notched nine of his 11 in the second quarter to spark the Cougars’ decisive run. Ethan Shaw poured in six points to round out Sandy Creek’s offensive outburst.
Sandy Creek demolished Heartland on the glass to the tune of a 37-18 rebounding advantage. However, it did not correlate to more shots because the Cougars lost the turnover battle 12-5.
The Cougars will face Centennial in the championship game Saturday night after the Broncos upended Milford 45-37, while Heartland takes on the Eagles for third place Saturday afternoon.